Benjamin Bugingo, with over a decade of experience in the banking sector, has significantly contributed to the transformation and growth of DFCU Bank in Greater Masaka. His career journey reflects dedication, resilience, and a passion for empowering communities, especially women, through business literacy and financial management.

Bugingo’s professional path began in 2012 as a banking teller at the Bank of Africa. Over the years, he climbed the ranks, serving as a reconciliation officer, customer relationship manager, and eventually becoming the branch manager at DFCU Bank in Masaka City in February 2022. His qualifications in customer acquisition, relationship management, bancassurance, agent banking, and risk management have made him a pillar of excellence within the bank.

Bugingo’s aspirations for a career in banking were sparked as a student at Kako Secondary School. A visit to Stanbic Bank in 2004 with his cousin, Andrew Magunda, ignited his dream of becoming a bank manager. “I told him I wanted to manage a bank one day,” Bugingo recalls. After excelling in History, Economics, and Divinity at Lubiri Secondary School, he pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Economics at Makerere University, graduating in 2011. He later earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Uganda Martyrs University in 2020.

Transforming Banking in Greater Masaka

Since joining DFCU Bank, Bugingo has spearheaded initiatives that have driven financial literacy, savings culture, and digital transformation among customers. His leadership has been instrumental in implementing innovative programs like the Rising Women Initiative, which supports women in business through training, mentorship, and access to affordable loans ranging from UGX 10 million to UGX 1 billion.

“A lot of savings and liquidity have been realized in the business sector. People now understand the value of saving money digitally, which costs less and increases convenience,” he explains.

Bugingo emphasizes the importance of resilience and innovation in banking, particularly in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. “The people must go digital to survive and trade their businesses online,” he advises. His efforts have boosted trade finance, commerce, tourism, and employment in Greater Masaka.

Empowering Women

Bugingo’s commitment to empowering women has been a cornerstone of his career. He credits women as key drivers of economic growth, with many transitioning into business management roles in hardware supply, beverage distribution, and agro-business. He highlights Mrs. Grace Bwogi as an example of a woman who has transformed lives through goat-rearing initiatives supported by DFCU’s loan schemes and training programs.

“Through our Rising Women program, we’ve focused on improving women’s productivity and capital in their businesses,” Bugingo shares. “Women in Masaka have organized themselves into associations, leveraging our financial products to start and grow small businesses.”

Building a Strong Team

At 34 years old, Bugingo manages a team of 19 staff at the DFCU Bank branch in Masaka City, contributing to the bank’s larger workforce of 15,000 employees across Uganda, 99% of whom are Ugandans. His leadership style is characterized by accountability, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

Bugingo acknowledges the role of Masaka City’s economic growth in fostering trust and expanding the bank’s reach. The establishment of key markets like Masaka Central Market and Nyendo Market has created opportunities for local businesses and wholesale trade.

“We are witnessing tremendous growth as the public increasingly trusts us to meet their financial needs,” he says.

A Vision for the Future

Bugingo envisions a future where DFCU Bank continues to lead in financial inclusion, especially for women and small business owners. He remains committed to equipping his team and customers with the skills and tools needed to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

Reflecting on his journey, Bugingo credits his success to hard work, focus, and inspiration from mentors like the late Keith Muhakanizi, a former Permanent Secretary in Uganda’s Ministry of Finance. He recently completed a Certificate in Insurance and Information Technology from the Insurance Training College, further enhancing his expertise and relevance in the banking sector.

Bugingo’s story is one of persistence, vision, and impact. From his early days as a teller to his current role as a transformative leader in Greater Masaka, he embodies the values of DFCU Bank—innovation, integrity, and customer-centricity.

As Masaka City continues to grow as an economic hub, Bugingo’s leadership ensures that DFCU Bank remains at the forefront of empowering communities and driving sustainable development.