Anthony possesses rich banking experience at the senior level, having worked for some of Africa’s biggest brands, in Uganda and the region. He started his banking career at Absa Bank Uganda (then Barclays Bank Uganda), as Head of Business Banking, in the Commercial Division, from where he joined KCB Bank Uganda as the Head of Corporate Banking. He would later join KCB Group head offices in Nairobi, to take up the Head of Global Banking role. It is from KCB that he was recruited by the Equity Group for the Executive Director,

Regional Subsidiaries

role. From there, he came back to Uganda as Executive Director for Equity Bank Uganda.