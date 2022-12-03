The Ruparelia Foundation under the Ruparelia Group has won the Conservation Education Award at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC)’s 70th Anniversary Gala Dinner which was held at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Friday.

Ruparelia Group is owned by businessman and philanthropist, Dr Sudhir Ruparelia.

The Foundation was recognized for its great contribution towards UWEC.

On Thursday during the celebrations of UWEC’s 70 years of existence, the centre’s Executive Director, Dr. James Musinguzi commended Ruparelia Group’s Ruparelia Foundation for its tireless support towards the country’s Wildlife conservation.

Dr Musinguzi revealed how Ruparelia foundation sponsors a lion cub Arie named after Dr Sudhir’s granddaughter and daughter to Ms Sheena Ruparelia and commended them for their tireless support towards its well being.

He added that through partnerships and support from patriotic Ugandans like the Ruparelia Foundation, the facility has transformed over the years adding that such celebration milestones help the public to appreciate and recognize its efforts.

Dr. Musinguzi also noted that the Ruparelia Foundation has always supported the Rhinos with food and medical assistance and it has been taking swift responses to UWEC’s requests and urged more partners to come on board for the transformation of the wildlife centre.

“We urge more partners to join UWEC in conserving wildlife through sponsoring animals, generous contributions and coming to visit the facility.” Dr Musinguzi added.

The Ruparelia family members are renown nature lovers and through their charity works, they have immensely contributed to the growth of the tourism sector in Uganda.

In February 2021, Dr Sudhir and his family enjoyed their Janan Luwum Day at UWEC, popularly known as Entebbe Zoo, where he reunited with Kabira the Rhino after 20 years.

On their visit, Dr Sudhir and family checked out Kabira, now aged 24 years, which is Uganda’s oldest male rhino named after Kabira Country Club, a property owned by the business magnate.

It should also be recalled that in 2001 Sudhir sponsored the translocation of the then three-year-old rhino from Solio Ranch in Kenya to the Entebbe Zoo.

In September 2022, the government of Uganda through the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities recognised Businessman Sudhir Ruparelia for his efforts in promoting Uganda’s tourism sector.

Presiding over the event as the Chief Guest, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa hailed the businessman as one of the investors who hold Uganda at heart.

“In a special way, I congratulate Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman Speke Group of hotels for your Passion and Leadership in Hospitality and Tourism Development,” Rt Hon. Tayebwa said.

“I know people who have been calling Dr Sudhir to go and develop their Countries, I know many, some of them were asking me, but this Sudhir man what did you give him as Uganda? The man has a lot of money and we would like him to come and invest in our areas,” he added.

For the past ten years, Dr Sudhir through his charity arm- the Ruparelia Foundation has worked together with several stakeholders to champion positive change in different communities across the country to improve livelihoods in Uganda.

To date, more than 700 charitable causes have been funded by the charity.