Uganda Network on Law, Ethics and HIV/AIDS (UGANET) has launched a community sensitization campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to address gaps in the prevention of HIV/AIDS.

The campaign was conducted yesterday December 2nd across markets of Kalerwe, Nakawa and Kasubi under the theme “Unite End Inequalities”.

This remarkable intervention was held in commemoration of the World AIDS Day that was officially marked by World Health Organization (WHO) on December 1st, 2022.

The UGANET campaign team together with other stakeholders interacted with market vendors and Boda Boda riders to bring them on board in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and HIV/AIDS.

The most important part of this intervention is that the campaign team distributed condoms and other items to cyclists, in addition to helmets inscribed with messages calling for action against GBV.

While addressing a press conference on Friday at Eureka Place Hotel in Ntinda, Caroline Nabossa, an advocate at UGANET said boda boda riders are in a better position to disseminate messages about HIV/AIDS and GBV prevention than some of the stakeholders because they are too mobile and can access a vast array of localities.

“The Boda Boda cyclists are many. You can find him at a stage in Nakawa, and in the next 30 minutes he will be in Entebbe. That means they can spread the message more than us,” said Nabossa.

Kabwa Marvin, a panelist at the press conference revealed that people in the market were asking for more condoms.

“Don’t give me two, give me a box, shouted one commercial sex worker in the market. This means we have not done enough,” Marvin said.

Agaba Mark, a Sexual and Reproductive Health Advocate on his part urged everyone facing any type of violence to call the toll free number 0800333123, and that UGANET will be on standby for any help.

Also addressing the press, the acting Executive Director for UGANET, Grace Naiga expressed her gratitude to all activists for their participation in the community outreach.

“It’s important that we have taken the campaign to the communities because then we are sure that the voices we want to amplify, they will be amplified by the community,” Naiga asserted.

She added that in the fight against HIV/AIDS, there has been laxity in human rights and ethical issues which have watered down efforts to eliminate the disease.

“We have concentrated on access to medicine and prevention. There is need to focus on critical issues like GBV and stigma metted against people infected with HIV.”

She further stressed that HIV/AIDS can be brought to an end by 2030 as the target set by World Health Organization only when human rights issues around the disease are fully addressed.