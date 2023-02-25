All it took for a newly wedded couple in South Africa to call it quits was a few minutes of swimming before the man could realise that what stood before him was not exactly the woman he had fallen for and married.

This happened in Mpumalanga, South Africa where a man has divorced his newly w3dded wife on their honeymoon, days after a pompous wedding as reported by South African Tabloid- Digtalk.

A popular psychologists who the aggrieved woman approached for counselling revealed that the man had ooted to walk out of the new marriage upon seeing his husband without make up on for the very first time.

The psychologist opted to keep the identity of the couple hidden for purposes of unfolding professionalism.

The 40-year-old groom divorced his 35-vear-old bride, said the doctor, because the husband believed she did not look as pretty as before the wedding and accused her of deceiving him by using so many cosmetics, including fake eyelashes.

Dr Molapo, consultant psychologist, said that his clinic received a request from the woman to help her overcome her psychological suffering after her divorce.

Report has it that the groom took his bride to Richards Bay for their honeymoon where they had a swim but the outing turned tragic when her face became wet and her makeup reportedly washed away.

The groom said he could barely recognize his wife after the make-up was gone.

The bride wore artificial eyelashes and had undergone cosmetic surgeries before the marriage.

The couple who had met on Facebook had been engaged for three months.