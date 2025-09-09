The Electoral Commission (EC) has provided a detailed update on the ongoing nomination process for Uganda’s 2026 general elections, urging candidates, political parties, and stakeholders to strictly adhere to the law as the country moves closer to campaigns and polling.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kampala, EC Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama said the nomination process began on September 3 with district and city chairpersons, Lord Mayors, councillors, and representatives of special interest groups. He confirmed that this first phase concluded on September 5.

The second phase, covering municipality and city division chairpersons and councillors—including special interest groups—commenced on September 8 and will run until September 10 at gazetted district and city nomination centres. The third phase, for sub-county, town, and municipal division chairpersons and councillors, is scheduled from September 11 to 24 at designated county centres.

Justice Byabakama described the nomination of presidential candidates as a “critical milestone on the electoral roadmap,” scheduled for September 23–24 at the EC’s proposed headquarters in Lubowa, Entebbe Road. He acknowledged that while infrastructure at the venue is still under development, preparations are ongoing to ensure a smooth and successful process.

The EC chairman congratulated candidates who have completed nominations so far but warned against flouting rules. He reminded aspirants that complaints must be submitted officially in writing to the EC rather than aired on social media, emphasizing that formal petitions enable the commission to investigate and take appropriate action.

Key nomination requirements include:

Payment of non-refundable fees before nomination.

Allocation of symbols on a first-come, first-served basis for independents; party flag bearers automatically use the party symbol.

Withdrawal procedures through written notification signed by the candidate and witnessed by two registered voters; party-sponsored withdrawals require ratification by the party secretary general or authorized official.

Justice Byabakama also outlined campaign and convoy rules, noting that any vehicle convoy for nominations must not exceed two vehicles, each bearing police stickers and carrying no more than ten persons.

To support candidates and the public, the EC has established a complaints and queries desk at its headquarters, with toll-free numbers 0800 300121 and 0800 300122 available for inquiries. Additionally, there are lines for verifying aspirants and supporters on the National Voters Register.

Presidential candidates must meet stringent legal criteria:

Be a citizen of Uganda by birth, a registered voter, and at least 18 years old.

Hold a minimum qualification of Advanced Level or equivalent, with foreign qualifications certified by the National Council for Higher Education and UNEB at least two months before nomination.

Be seconded by at least 100 registered voters from not less than 80 districts, with lists of supporters submitted by September 10 to allow verification.

Justice Byabakama concluded by urging all Ugandans to uphold peace and discipline throughout the electoral process. “We should not allow elections to disrupt the prevailing peace and stability in our country, which are critical for socio-economic transformation. I say this for God and my country,” he said.

He issued a stern warning against voter bribery, emphasizing that attempting to influence voters with money is illegal and can lead to prosecution, annulment of election results, and legal challenges. Switching briefly into Luganda, he cautioned: “Banange, bano bulwadde buli mu kulonda, tulina okubulwanyisa”—underscoring the seriousness of electoral integrity.

As Uganda progresses toward the 2026 elections, the EC stresses that adherence to legal guidelines, peaceful conduct, and transparency remain vital for credible and inclusive polls.