The Secretary-Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has appealed to the people of Bunyoro to vote for President Yoweri Kaguta by 99 percent in the forthcoming elections because they have enormously benefitted from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government’s socio-economic transformation initiatives.

“Bunyoro sub-region has no reason for not supporting NRM. You should vote President Museveni by 97 if not 99 percent, because he has fulfilled his mandate. Historically, you have been supporting NRM. Around 1984, the NRA/NRM attacked a barracks in Masindi and the people here also helped them to carry the guns they had captured. Towards 1985, they came back and captured Hoima and the people here supported the NRA and some of them joined the army,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today while officially opening a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs/RCC, Deputy RDCs/RCCs, Assistant RDCs/RCCs, RISO and DISOs in Bunyoro sub-region held at Miika Eco Resort, Hotel, Hoima City.

Hajji Kakande explained that when it comes to infrastructure development, no region has benefited from the NRM government like Bunyoro.

“Your support is not new, what you need is to consolidate it since you have been supporting the NRM from the days of the liberation struggle. You also have justification for your support because the NRM has really developed this area. You are also going to get a university here. It is in the offing,” he stated.

“The Bunyoro Sub-region has registered remarkable progress under the NRM government—from infrastructure development, to oil and gas investments, education, and health services.”

Hajji Kakande also tasked the RDCs to inform the wanainchi that nobody should divert them from their line of thinking and that they should continue supporting the NRM for more development.

“I urge you to popularize these achievements and ensure that our people understand the benefits that have come through NRM’s leadership. The story of Bunyoro’s development must be told, clearly and proudly. Remaining silent creates a vacuum that allows opposition propaganda to mislead the public, as was evident during the 2021 General Election. This must not be allowed to happen again,” he said.

“You are therefore urged to proactively utilize the free radio airtime allocated to your offices to inform the population about the achievements of the NRM government and to mobilize continued support for its development agenda.”

Furthermore, Hajji Kakande urged the commissioners to exercise utmost caution and professionalism during the election period.

He cautioned them against allowing a repeat of the irregularities that characterized the previous NRM party primaries.

“Political neutrality, fairness, and discipline should guide your conduct. You are public servants and therefore your actions must always reflect the highest standard of integrity,” he said.

“You are reminded that part of your strategic engagement with communities is to ensure continued support for H.E. the President and the NRM flag bearers. This must be done within the bounds of the law and with respect for our national values. Encourage civic participation, explain the government’s vision, and build consensus in support of NRM continuity.”

Hajji Kakande also acknowledged that land-related conflicts remain a significant challenge in Bunyoro Sub-region, often threatening social cohesion, economic progress, and the rights of vulnerable communities.

He said as government representatives on the ground, RDCs and security officers must take a proactive role in preventing, managing, and resolving land disputes.

“This includes working closely with relevant authorities such as the District Land Boards, Area Land Committees, and the Uganda Land Commission to ensure that land allocations and transactions are lawful, transparent, and in the best interest of the communities,” he said.

“You are strongly encouraged to monitor all emerging land-related issues, particularly where public land, forest reserves, wetlands, and oil exploration areas are involved. Timely intervention, mediation, and accurate reporting are critical in averting conflicts that can easily escalate and disrupt peace and development.”

Additionally, he emphasized the need to safeguard the environment, saying that cases of illegal logging, wetland encroachment, sand mining, and environmental degradation are not only unlawful but undermine national development goals and threaten future generations.

“As RDCs and security personnel, you have the responsibility to enforce environmental laws, collaborate with NEMA and other agencies, and sensitize the population on the importance of conserving our natural resources.”

On the issue of security, Hajji Kakande said that it remains a cornerstone of the national development agenda.

“You are the eyes and ears of the President in the districts. I call upon you to remain vigilant, collaborate with intelligence and security agencies, and proactively respond to threats. Security is not merely the absence of crime; it is the assurance that our people can live, work, and invest without fear.”

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande, Hajji Kakande revealed that the Parish Development Model remains a cornerstone of Uganda’s national strategy for deepening socio-economic transformation and as RDCs and security officers, their active involvement in its implementation is not only expected, it is essential.

“You must ensure that funds are disbursed in a timely manner, that beneficiaries are correctly identified, and that the entire process is safeguarded against corruption, inefficiency, and mismanagement. This programme represents a critical opportunity to lift millions of Ugandans out of the subsistence economy. Its success—or failure—will directly reflect your vigilance, commitment, and effectiveness in the field.”

The Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe highlighted some of the objectives of the workshop.

She said the workshop is meant to remind the participants of their core mandate of supervision, monitoring and effective representation of the Central government and H.E the President.

“To refocus you on critical and prioritised government programs and projects which will lead to achieve the set objectives and intent of the ultimate goal of H.E the President,” Maj. Asiimwe said.

“To give you tools and skills that help you in your operations in your respective areas of jurisdiction and share with you challenges affecting your areas,” she added.

The Hoima RCC, Hajji Badru Mugabi, on behalf of the participants moved a vote of thanks to the Secretary, Office of the President, appreciating him for his timely response and feedback whenever RDCs draw the attention to the centre during the execution of their duties in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

He also appreciated the timeliness of the training when election campaigns are taking shape.

On behalf of the participants, he also pledged to use the acquired skills to popularize all government programs and the gains of the NRM government which all RDCs, RCCs, deputies and assistants are duty bound to protect.