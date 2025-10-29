Kampala — The Uganda Police Force has issued a strong warning to supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP), cautioning them against provoking or attacking officers during the ongoing campaign season. The warning follows a rise in violent incidents allegedly involving NUP supporters targeting police personnel and property in several districts.

According to police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, the most recent case took place in Lira District, where a group believed to be affiliated with NUP reportedly vandalized a police patrol vehicle, siphoned fuel, and made away with a laptop and other items. Ten suspects have since been detained, with investigations underway to determine their level of involvement.

Similar confrontations have been reported in Mayuge, Kyankwanzi, and Kakumiro districts. In these areas, officers were allegedly assaulted or had their vehicles damaged during campaign-related activities. In one case, a police constable in Kyankwanzi was punched while attempting to maintain order at a rally.

As part of the crackdown, police conducted a late-night operation in Lira City targeting individuals believed to be connected to the highway incident. Among those arrested were Sembusi Paul, Bukenya Ismail, and Lokol Liberty. Authorities said those not linked to the attack would be released, while others would face charges.

Rusoke emphasized that while the police are committed to providing security for all political players, they will not hesitate to hold individuals accountable for attacking officers or obstructing operations. He warned that criminal liability will now fall on individuals, rather than political groupings, if such actions persist.

Political observers have voiced concern over the rising tension between opposition supporters and law enforcement. Many fear that such clashes could undermine the integrity of the 2026 general elections and create an atmosphere of fear, discouraging voter participation in some regions.

With election campaigns gaining momentum, the police have urged all political parties to cooperate in promoting peaceful engagement. Security forces, they say, are prepared to facilitate lawful campaign activities but will act firmly against those inciting violence or threatening public safety.