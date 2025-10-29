Kampala, Uganda — Youth advocate and entrepreneur Nyanzi Martin Luther has made a public appeal for financial support from top Ugandan business moguls Hamis Kiggundu and Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, as well as from the Government of Uganda, to help expand his digital empowerment project, Apex Digital Skills.

What We Know:

Apex Digital Skills was founded by Nyanzi in early 2025 with the aim of equipping young Ugandans with hands-on digital and entrepreneurial skills. The initiative offers free and subsidized training in key areas such as computer literacy, graphic design, social media management, coding, website creation, and digital marketing. The project also includes sessions on financial literacy and online business models to help youth become self-reliant.

Speaking during a recent community event in Kampala, Nyanzi called on key figures in Uganda’s business ecosystem to step forward and support grassroots innovation. “We are not begging — we are presenting a case for investment in Uganda’s future. Digital skills are not a luxury anymore; they are a basic need in today’s world,” he said.

Nyanzi, who is also known for his outspoken commentary on governance and youth development, emphasized that his initiative is focused on action, not talk. He noted that many talented but disadvantaged youths remain unemployed or underemployed due to a lack of digital exposure and practical knowledge.

“We’ve already seen transformation in those who went through our first training cycles,” he said. “But the demand is overwhelming, and we simply cannot reach everyone without solid financial backing, equipment, and space.”

The youth advocate specifically appealed to property developer Hamis Kiggundu, whose philanthropic efforts have supported educational ventures, and business tycoon Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, who has invested in education through institutions like Victoria University. “These are men who understand the power of transformation. I’m hopeful they can walk this journey with us,” he said.

In addition to private sector figures, Nyanzi also urged the Government of Uganda to recognize and partner with grassroots skilling initiatives like Apex. He proposed that such programs be incorporated into national youth empowerment strategies under the Ministry of ICT or Youth and Gender.

Observers say Nyanzi’s call comes at a time when youth unemployment continues to rise, and public trust in government-led initiatives is mixed. His initiative, though still in its early stages, is gaining traction among urban and peri-urban youth.

As of now, Apex Digital Skills operates from a modest facility in Kampala and has trained over 150 youths. With the right support, Nyanzi hopes to scale operations to all five regions of Uganda within the next two years.