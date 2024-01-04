The new year 2024 sets into motion. It Will start with the election of the NRM structures according to the recently released NRM election roadmap. This implies that real politics kicks off ahead of 2026 .

since he came to power in 1986, President Museveni lost his traditional stronghold of Busoga to the inexperienced Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine in 2021 elections. Museveni got 404,862 votes slightly lower than Kyagulanyi who polled 437,059 votes, implying that there was a small margin of 32,197 to separate the two.

However, much as Museveni lost, it doesn’t mean that NRM lost too. NRM remained strong and won 98% from local government to parliamentary level. NUP secured only one slot for Jinja City woman member of parliament equivalent to JEEMA in Bugiri Municipality who were joined by FDC’s two slots of Jinja North and Jinja south west constituencies. This shows that NRM is still very popular but people had their issues which they expressed by denying the tactical experienced president votes specifically to deliver a message to him.

What went wrong?

A number of issues caused the legendary president problems but the major one was the floating and greatly flactuating prices of sugar cane yet it’s now the major cash crop of Busoga. This was worsened by the chronic poverty, failure to deliver the promise of the ferry at lake kyoga in Bukungu to open up northern Busoga to Lango and Teso, internal bickering in NRM big wigs, etc. Busoga wanted to deliver their message to the president with a protest vote and indeed it reached.

What has changed the cards to favour the slick well oiled general?

The thing that fascinates me about general Museveni is his ability to spot his mistakes, study the opponent and relaunch the attack. He has gone on to rectify most of the pressing issues to the satisfaction of the majority in Busoga.

Firstly, the major challenge of sugar cane, which escalated the hate was solved. Since 2021 after elections, the prices of sugar cane has skyrocketed from UGX 90.000 to now UGX 240. 000 per tonne. Additionally, there is no more pleading for permits at the sugar cane factories and payments are prompt. This has left wide smiles on the faces of sugar cane farmers in Busoga.

The issue of installing a ferry on lake kyoga at Bukungu fish landing site has been solved too. Work is at 90% completion and with out doubt it will be commissioned in 2024. This will open up a variety of business opportunities for the people of Busoga by easing transport and access to the north and far east.

Bickering within the NRM big wigs in Busoga has greatly reduced and I can happily say that there is some sigh of relief. There has been some Unity forged and this was visible during the Busoga Royal wedding. Notably, I want to commend Hon Justine Kasule Lumumba for the maturity and heart of unity she exhibited. Lumumba demonstrated that she is a linch pin in the NRM government. She exhibited exceptional mobilisation, leadership and communication skills with in an umbrella of the spirit of brotherhood. Her name should be among the first on the president’s list of ministers.

Education sector; After realizing that our communities are faced with the paradoxical fact that education has become one of the chief obstacles to intelligence and freedom of thought, there has been a revamp in the sector. I can authoritatively say that each student under the new lower secondary curriculum in all government and government aided schools has a reference text book in each subject, laboratory equipment supplied to facilitate the learning of practicals, more teachers have been recruited, etc. Government is only left with on task of dealing with Crafty headteachers who are sabotaging the education system.

Other minor challenges are being tackled slowly. With president Museveni, patience is the companion of wisdom.

Where have things gone wrong for Kyagulanyi?

Firstly, the Busoga Royal wedding exposed him and the entire NUP on how they feel about Busoga. Through Bigirwa, Basoga were able to know the real hatred Bobi Wine has on Busoga. From a stunt of delivering a 10 million contribution for PR reasons, through the abuses, insults and rediculing Basoga after the royal wedding by NUP supporters headed by Bajjo to Bigirwa’s revelation that all the NUP leadership communicate and support the mysterious woman who attempted to sabotage the Kyabazinga wedding. NUP leadership have never come out to de-associate themselves from that group. Basoga have realized that NUP is a number one enemy to Busoga.

Secondly, Ugandans for long wanted to spell out the rumours about Bobi Wine’s connection to homosexuality agendas. he admitted having no problem with homosexuals. Bobi Wine’s revelation that he has no problem with homosexuality during the recent BBC interview in London accusing Museveni of signing the bill to protect the culture of Ugandans left many Basoga who cherish a man to woman marriage in great shock. People of Busoga, like many other regions, can’t support a pro homosexuality western stooge. Yet with president Museveni, we adapt or perish. Now as ever, is Nature’s inexorable imperative. He has stuck to his guns and refused to bow to Western pressure. He is indeed a hero. The best Leader is that one who teaches people to govern themselves than running to the neighbours with anti social behaviors.

Lastly, his reshuffle in leadership/ Shadow cabinet which left Busoga with almost nothing, yet it’s the only region he won outside Buganda opened the eyes of the majority. All key positions were filled by his tribesmen from central, a testament that Bobi Wine is a true believer in Politics of identity.

To Bobi Wine; “There is nothing in the world more shameful than establishing one’s self on lies and fables.” Chinua Achebe.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a Jinja based researcher and NRM mobiliser

