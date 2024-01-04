In the wake of public scrutiny and social media outcry, ICEA LION, a leading insurance company, finds itself embroiled in a fervent debate following TV news anchor Andrew Kyamagero’s impassioned plea for a replacement vehicle under his insurance policy.

It all commenced when Kyamagero, facing an unexpected vehicle breakdown during the festive season, sought recompense under his employer’s insurance policy held with ICEA LION.

Vocalizing his ordeal on social media, Kyamagero highlighted his expectations for a replacement vehicle, which he believed he was entitled to, despite the policy’s contrary provisions.

ICEA LION, typically preferring discretion in handling client matters due to data protection obligations, found themselves compelled to offer transparency amid the public discourse.

Their statement, released on January 2nd, aimed to reassure clients of their steadfast dedication to addressing and resolving claims satisfactorily.

“We extend our heartfelt understanding to Mr. Kyamagero, recognizing the stress and frustration associated with unexpected breakdown of one’s vehicle especially during the festive season. Our commitment goes beyond honoring agreements; we are dedicated to ensuring a smooth and satisfactory resolution of all claims filed by our clients, ” ICEA LION said in a statement.

CEO Ambrose Kibuuka emphasized ICEA LION’s commitment to transparency, acknowledging the stress and inconvenience faced by clients dealing with unexpected vehicle breakdowns.

Kibuuka cited the company’s extensive history in Uganda and its commitment to customer satisfaction as pillars of their ethos.

The dispute centered around Kyamagero’s choice of garage, Easy Ride, for repairs. Despite ICEA LION’s settlement offer covering extensive repair costs, discrepancies arose during the post-repair inspection.

The garage had repaired the engine instead of replacing it, causing delays and dissatisfaction in resolving Kyamagero’s claim.

ICEA LION vehemently defended their position, asserting that once a client selects their preferred garage, the insurer cannot be held liable for any substandard repairs conducted.

“On 14th December 2023, the motor vehicle was presented by EASY RIDE for post-repair inspection and after thorough checks it was realized that the engine had been repaired as opposed to being replaced as per their quotation. We requested the garage to take back the car and replace the engine as had been agreed. Naturally this caused further delay in settlement of Mr. Kyamagero’s claim,” ICEA further said in a statement.

Moreover, they refuted claims of providing Kyamagero with a replacement vehicle in an unsafe mechanical condition, emphasizing that his policy terms did not warrant such entitlement.

In a proactive attempt to amicably resolve the issue, ICEA LION engaged in direct discussions with Kyamagero on January 2nd, 2024. This meeting, a testament to their unwavering commitment, signaled a concerted effort to prioritize client satisfaction and resolve the matter diligently.

The company reiterated its dedication to exceeding customer expectations, stressing the importance of transparent and empathetic communication.

ICEA LION’s pledge to address concerns and provide human-centered solutions underscored their commitment to nurturing client relationships built on trust and transparency.

As the controversy continues, ICEA LION remains steadfast in its pursuit of a resolution, fostering an environment of open communication, and assuring clients of their unwavering commitment to transparency and empathy in resolving disputes.