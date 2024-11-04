The recent allegations made by Hon. Allan Atugonza, MP for Buliisa county from Bunyoro Sub-region, regarding the fisheries protection unit of the UPDF denying people from fishing and soliciting bribes from fishermen to be allowed access to the lakes, are not only unfounded but also divert attention from the real issues affecting his constituents.It is on record the current leadership of FPU under the auspices of the indefatigable Lt Col Mercy, the marginalized fishermen & women have been put at the forefront free from harassment and brutality. It’s therefore upon this background that instead of appealing to emotion fallacy, Hon Atugonza should focus on empowering his people through wealth creation initiatives.

As a legislator, it is his duty to raise concerns affecting his people in Parliament, allowing the government to address them effectively. However, his allegations of selective enforcement by the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) seem to undermine the lawful efforts of this body. It is essential to note that the FPU’s primary role is to protect Uganda’s fisheries resources through enforcement, not issuing permits, which is entirely the mandate of the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry & Fisheries(MAAIF). Fisheries Licensing is guided by the Fish Act Cap 197.2000;and the Fish(Fishing ) Rules,2010 and it is MAAIF that implements it as an international fisheries management tool that is key in regulating entry to a fishery. It is therefore unwise for Hon Allan Atugonza to misled people that FPU denies permits to fishermen yet it’s their constitutional right if the proper criteria is followed. This can be tracked from the brief issued by the Hon Minister of Fisheries Hellen Adoa in January 2022 in the guidelines on licensing of fisheries activities on the major water bodies of Lake Victoria,Kyoga, Edward,George,& Albert.

Rather than criticizing the FPU, Hon. Atugonza should encourage his constituents to benefit from existing NRM government programs, such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga,GROW and other initiatives aimed at improving the social economic livelihoods of 38% of Ugandans who are not in the money economy.These programs have the potential to transform the lives of fishermen and their communities.

Moreover, Hon. Atugonza’s call for a fisheries fund to provide loans to fishermen is not a novel idea. The government has already introduced aquaculture as a viable alternative to traditional fishing which can spur economic growth and improve food security.Instead of merely advocating for funds, Hon. Atugonza should lead by example by establishing a model aquaculture farm in his constituency inorder to show case modern farming techniques & best practices.This would demonstrate his commitment to wealth creation and provide a tangible example for his voters to follow. Other than doing this, Hon Atugonza will continue to be seen as a mediocre legislator who works for his stomach other than the wellbeing of the majority in Buliisa.

By focusing on wealth creation and empowering his constituents, Hon. Atugonza can truly make a positive impact on their lives. It is high time for him to shift his attention from seeking for cheap popularity to tangible development initiatives lest his voters will continue to take him as a very unserious legislator and a person who has failed to deliver on his mandate.