The National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) has taken a significant step toward strengthening Uganda’s livestock industry by commissioning heavy-duty machinery to enhance animal feed production. This initiative aligns with NAGRC’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality breeding stock to farmers under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries.

The newly installed equipment—ranging from heavy-duty tractors to forage harvesters—supports NAGRC’s Community-Based Breeding Outreach Program (CBBOP). While the program has been successful in supplying superior livestock breeds, many farmers have struggled with the high costs of nutrition, which can account for up to 85% of livestock production costs.

“With this new machinery, we’re not just producing feed; we’re laying the foundation for a self-sustaining livestock industry. By reducing feed costs, we empower farmers to harness the full potential of our improved breeding stock, directly contributing to Uganda’s food security and agricultural resilience,” said NAGRC Executive Director, Dr Peter Beine Ahimbisibwe.

To address this, NAGRC began producing animal feed on a large scale in 2022 as part of President Yoweri Museveni’s food and feed security initiative. That year alone, the agency produced substantial quantities, including 51,692 metric tons of corn silage, 9,263 metric tons of corn grain, and 192 metric tons of soybean. The new equipment will enable further expansion of this production, particularly through efficient seed multiplication.

In addition to boosting feed production, NAGRC aims to provide subsidized feeds like compounded poultry, piggery, and dairy cattle feeds, along with corn silage and hay. The agency also plans to distribute substantial livestock resources annually, including millions of day-old chicks, piglets, cattle crosses, goat crosses, and fish fingerlings.

This advancement is expected to bolster Uganda’s agricultural sector by ensuring high-quality animal nutrition, enhancing livestock productivity, and ultimately supporting food security in the country.