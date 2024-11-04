The Uganda Civil Aviation (UCAA) has dismissed a trending online job advert about announcing a number of vacant positions to be filled at Entebbe International Airport.

A trending advert that had caused excitement among job seekers had stated that the airport management sought to recruit suitable individuals to positions, including, drivers, nurses, data entrants, chefs, information technology officers, nurses and midwives among others.

“Entebbe International Airport is the Uganda’s largest airport , located in Entebbe city. The human resource management is seeking to recruit persons to fill the following vacancies which have been re-advertised,” read the advert in part.

In a statement issued by UCAA, however, the public has been warned to disregard the advert, stating that there has been no such advert from the authority.

” FAKE ADVERT ALERT: This is to caution the public that the image circulating on social media in relation to job opportunities at Entebbe International Airport is FAKE!

We advise the public to disregard this false information. Whenever there are opportunities at UCAA, they are advertised in the print media, on the Authority’s website (caa.go.ug) and the official social media pages.” UCAA stated in a statement on their X handle.