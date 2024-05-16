SINCE her appointment by President Yoweri Museveni as the Commissioner in charge of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps, Ms Hellen Seku has awakened the love for Uganda among Ugandans especially the youth.

Seku was appointed on September 12, 2023 replacing Brig. Patrick Mwesigye. On record, she is the youngest and the first female commissioner to head the secretariat. From then on, she embarked on a campaign to traverse the country while spreading the gospel of patriotism with her vision that revolves around inclusivity and empowerment where every citizen should feel valued, heard and actively contributing towards the progress of Uganda.

From independence, Ugandans have been divided especially on political lines, and over the decades, political turmoil and socio-economic challenges. The finest ideology that can unite Ugandans is PATRIOTISM, and it’s exactly what Commissioner Seku has commendably handled. Cutting across divides, Seku has awakened the young Ugandan population to commit themselves to individual responsibility plus civic duty.

This campaign has taken her to schools, such as; Gayaza High School, where she encouraged students to live a disciplined and realistic life as well as contributing to the well-being of their communities by adding something of value. At MUBS – Nakawa, Seku advised students to stop despising jobs and also highlighted the benefit of engaging in charitable work for the betterment of the country.

The same campaign has taken Seku to many more schools including; Kitebi SS in Lubaga, Bweranyangi Girls SSS, Sseke SS – Lwengo, St. John SS – Lyantonde, Ntare School and John Paul SS at Chelekula, where she (at the latter) passed out 5,000 students from Pallisa district and the Bukedi sub region having completed a patriotism training. Among these were 2,102 girls, which is a sign of women emancipation and an inspiration of the girl child into education, an achievement (among others) by H.E Yoweri Museveni.

At Ntare School, she was joined by the honourable state minister for the youth and children, Dr. Balaam Barugahara, who advised students to avoid habits like smoking and taking alcohol in order to increase their lifespan.

In one of her engagements, particularly at the Oliver Tambo School of Leadership and Pan-African Centre of Excellence – Kaweweta in Nakaseke District during the passing out of 372 bodaboda leaders from Kampala and Wakiso, Seku emphasised the need for unity against bad practices. During this function, President Museveni promised to intervene and find a solution to the bodaboda driving licence’s high cost.

Seku has rejuvenated patriotism in many other areas, schools and institutions where she has guided her team to awaken the young generation to start appreciating their national interests collectively and unconditionally as well as embracing the Youth Livelihood Programme, which is a President Museveni initiative to combat unemployment and poverty among the youth and thus create sustainable solutions and opportunities for young Ugandans.

The zealous and dedicated commissioner is continuing to traverse the country to instill leadership skills in Ugandans and encouraging them to engage in government programmes for national transformation. This is in line with President Yoweri Museveni’s reforms among which the service to society against self-interests is prioritised.

As Uganda grows, there is a brighter future ahead with committed and servant leaders in the likes of Commissioner Hellen Seku. Her journey to renew the love of Ugandans for their country is the way to go. At this pace, we are sure of a strong and united Uganda that is rising higher economically, politically and socially.

Kazibwe Jamil Head of Mobilisation – Central Region at the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps, State House, Uganda