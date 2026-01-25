JOSHUA KATO: From Ballots to Business: Uganda’s Post-Election Business Outlook

Uganda’s economy, like a long‑distance runner, began 2026 in cautious stride. Weeks before January’s general election, markets slowed, investment committees postponed decisions, and boardrooms talked in muted tones about risk. Street vendors in Kampala whispered about digital sales grinding to a halt as the government ordered a nationwide internet blackout ahead of the vote, throttling not just Facebook and WhatsApp but also banking platforms, logistics systems, and digital commerce channels vital to micro and small enterprises. This shutdown ostensibly intended to curb misinformation disrupted mobile money, e‑commerce and tax reporting platforms, eroding confidence among both formal and informal businesses.

When President Yoweri Museveni was declared winner on January 18, his victory, like the months of restrained business activity opened a new chapter: one of economic recalibration where the fever of political uncertainty gives way to numbers, budgets, and strategic decisions.

In the run‑up to the election, investor sentiment waned, a classic phenomenon in emerging markets where political risk eclipses policy clarity. Private equity officers, multinational corporations, and even local firms delayed capital expenditure decisions, not because fundamentals were weak, but because policy continuity, regulatory certainty and institutional stability were in doubt. In Africa, where trust in electoral transparency informs credit ratings and even foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, such risk aversion is real. The lingering internet blackout and security deployments compounded this by interrupting economic data flows, payments, and digital services on which new businesses increasingly depend.

Amid this backdrop of political caution, macro projections provide a beacon of economic promise: Uganda’s GDP is forecast to grow by about 10.4 percent in FY 2026/27, bolstered by the commencement of commercial oil production, rising foreign investment, and sustained agricultural growth. This figure is significant, it leaps beyond the mid‑6 percent growth typical in preceding years, signaling structural uplift rather than cyclical bounce‑back.

To put this into perspective, a 10.4 percent growth rate on an economy projected to reach about USD 66 billion (approx. UGX 250 trillion) means an almost doubling of economic output over a decade if sustained, enough to elevate per capita incomes and attract long‑term capital.

Yet these heady statistics conceal a delicate fiscal balance that business leaders must understand if they are to strategize effectively for the post‑election period.

One key fulcrum of fiscal policy is the tax‑to‑GDP ratio, a gauge of how much of national output is captured through taxation. While Uganda has historically struggled with a narrow tax base, the National Budget Framework for FY 2026/27 targets domestic revenues of about UGX 40.09 trillion, up from UGX 37.23 trillion previously.

Expressed as a share of GDP, this places the tax‑to‑GDP ratio in the mid‑teens, still below levels seen in middle‑income peers but on an improving path. Expanding this ratio is crucial, higher domestic revenue means less reliance on debt, more fiscal space to fund public services, and deeper sovereign creditworthiness. The Uganda Revenue Authority is investing in digital compliance systems and data analytics to widen the base and reduce avoidance, a welcome signal for predictable fiscal policy.

For businesses, rising tax revenues mean greater contributions expected from formal enterprises, not just big corporations but SMEs transitioning into the tax net. In practical terms, this requires robust tax planning, early engagement with URA, and investment in compliance infrastructure to avoid surprises and align with government revenue goals.

Uganda’s fiscal ambitions are tempered by a significant debt narrative. The public debt is projected to hover above 50 percent of GDP, with the IMF categorizing Uganda as at moderate risk of debt distress if shocks hit revenue or growth. Interest payments are absorbing an increasing share of revenue: estimates suggest interest costs could account for over 30 percent of domestic revenues by FY 2026/27.

Why does this matter to business? Because high debt servicing constrains the government’s discretionary spending. Funds that could have financed infrastructure, education, or healthcare, all of which support economic productivity, are instead channeled to debt obligations. Private sector credit can be crowded out as public borrowing bids up interest rates, raising the cost of capital for investment.

To counter this, the Finance Ministry has set a deliberate path to reduce domestic borrowing over the medium term, easing pressure on private sector credit markets and signaling fiscal prudence.

The 2026 electoral cycle naturally brings fresh administrative costs. A newly constituted Cabinet, Members of Parliament, local government representatives and associated support teams expand recurrent expenditure, salaries, allowances, constituency budgets and logistics. These are typically hardwired into fiscal commitments, reducing budget flexibility.

While exact numbers for parliamentarian and cabinet payrolls are often embedded within the recurrent vote details, economists argue that if these grow faster than GDP or revenue, they can strain the budget further. The prudent strategy unfolding in the FY 2026/27 framework, trimming expenditure where possible, directing more funds toward growth‑enhancing sectors, and moderating borrowing, is a response to these pressures.

Businesses can take several practical steps to thrive in this period:

Tax Optimization and Compliance: Engage early with URA frameworks and digital systems to align with the rising revenue agenda.

Capital Efficiency and Contingency Planning: Given debt and interest rate dynamics, firms should optimize leverage, maintain liquidity buffers, and hedge strategic risks.

Sector Alignment: Align investments with sectors prioritized by government — agro-industrialization, digital services, energy, and export-oriented manufacturing — to benefit from policy support.

Public-Private Dialogue: Active engagement in policy discourse can help shape fair regulatory and tax outcomes.

Uganda’s post-election economy presents a calibrated environment where growth potential meets structural constraints. With a moderate tax-to-GDP ratio, public debt exceeding 50 percent of GDP, and rising recurrent expenditures for the new Cabinet and Parliament, businesses must align strategy with fiscal realities. Proactive tax compliance, disciplined leverage, and targeted investment in government-prioritized sectors, agro-industrialization, energy-linked manufacturing, and export-oriented production, are critical. By integrating macroeconomic indicators, anticipating policy shifts, and embedding risk management, firms can convert post-election stability into sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

The writer is a chartered Accountant and a chartered certified Tax Advisor.