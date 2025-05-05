As the clock ticks steadily toward the 2026 general elections, Uganda’s political atmosphere is already warming up with increased activity from various political parties. For the National Resistance Movement (NRM) — Uganda’s ruling party for nearly four decades — the moment presents both an opportunity and a test. An opportunity to showcase democratic maturity, and a test of its internal electoral integrity.

For years, the NRM party has been lauded for its strong grassroots structures and ability to mobilize support across the country. Yet, it continues to be haunted by internal contradictions, especially around its primary elections. Time and again, the NRM primaries have been marred by chaos, confusion, and disunity. Central to this chaos is the controversial and outdated method of lining up behind candidates, a process that no longer reflects the ideals of a modern democratic institution.

Uganda is not the same country it was in the 1980s. The country has evolved, technology has advanced, and citizens are more politically aware. It is therefore disheartening that a mighty and historically dominant party like NRM still uses a rudimentary method such as lining up. As the old adage goes, “You cannot milk a cow and still beat it with a stick.” We cannot expect loyalty, growth, and cohesion from our supporters if we continuously subject them to a process that breeds division and mistrust.

To say that the party lacks funds to conduct secret ballot elections is not only a weak excuse, but a dangerous narrative that undermines our political credibility. Let us talk numbers. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Uganda has approximately 71,227 villages. If we assume just one candidate per village paying a nomination fee of UGX 10,000, that alone would raise UGX 712,270,000. Add to this the sub-county nominations, with 2,197 sub-counties and a fee of UGX 50,000 each, we get another UGX 109,850,000. And this is a conservative estimate — competition is a given in many of these areas, meaning more than one candidate will be paying.

And we are not done. There are 146 districts, 11 cities, 6 regions, and 353 constituencies, all of which will have elective positions attracting multiple candidates. Not to forget, positions such as the party chairman (UGX 20,000,000), national vice chairpersons (UGX 10,000,000 each), and the presidential flag bearer (UGX 20,000,000), all contribute significantly to the party’s revenue. When you factor in contributions from MPs, councilors, party members, and well-wishers — including the business community, where NRM has historically enjoyed support — the assertion that resources are inadequate becomes a laughable fallacy.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has often reminded the nation of the importance of discipline, democracy, and organized leadership. In one of his national addresses, he emphasized that even he contributes a monthly fee to the party, as do all NRM MPs. If that is not a blueprint of self-sustaining leadership, then what is? We must use these contributions wisely to strengthen the democratic process within our own house. After all, “charity begins at home.”

If we truly aim to be a beacon of democracy, the NRM must transition to a secret ballot system for its internal elections. This method guarantees confidentiality, reduces tension, and enhances legitimacy. Political maturity demands we walk the talk. How do we preach free and fair elections at the national level when our internal mechanisms are fraught with bias, intimidation, and disorder?

We must also acknowledge the damage caused by the current system. Friendships have been broken, cadres have crossed to opposition parties, and trust in the party’s leadership has been eroded. A house divided against itself cannot stand. If we fail to correct this now, we risk disintegration. We cannot continue to sweep our internal failings under the rug while pretending all is well. “A stitch in time saves nine,” and the time to stitch up our internal democratic process is now.

Therefore, I call upon the NRM Electoral Commission chaired by Dr. Tanga Odoi and the entire NRM Secretariat to rise to the occasion. This is not just about conducting an election — it is about safeguarding the soul of the party. If you are not prepared to steer the ship with the dignity and vision it deserves, then it is only honorable to step aside. For inaction in the face of evident failure is complicity.

Moreover, I appeal directly to our party Chairman, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, to take a proactive role in ensuring that NRM conducts better-organized, transparent, and peaceful primaries. Let us live by our founding principles: Democracy, Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, and Socio-economic Transformation. These are not just slogans; they are ideals that should shape our every action.

Let us invest in systems, not shortcuts. Let us trust our people with a fair process, not a flawed one. Let us give Uganda and the world a reason to believe that the NRM, even after 39 years in power, can evolve and lead by example. Let us organize and not agonize.

For God and My Country.

Phillip R. Ongadia – NRM Mobilizer