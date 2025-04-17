By Kungu Al-mahadi Adam

In March 2025, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) deployed special forces to Juba, South Sudan, under Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya (Silent Guardian), at the request of President Salva Kiir.

This move, approved by Uganda’s Parliament, has sparked debate, with critics like South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar alleging violations of the 2018 peace agreement and UN arms embargo.

Yet, the deployment is not only timely but also a testament to Uganda’s enduring commitment to peacekeeping and regional stability in a volatile East African landscape.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, teeters on the brink of renewed conflict. The house arrest of Machar, rising ethnic tensions, and clashes in Upper Nile and Jonglei states threaten to unravel the fragile 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

The United Nations has warned of a potential return to civil war, with 21 civilians killed in a recent airstrike in Nasir. Against this backdrop, the UPDF’s presence in Juba is a proactive measure to secure key population centers, protect humanitarian access, and prevent a security catastrophe that could destabilize the region.

Uganda’s intervention is rooted in a history of stabilizing South Sudan. From 2013 to 2016, the UPDF played a pivotal role in preventing opposition forces from ousting Kiir’s government, preserving the state’s sovereignty during a brutal civil war that claimed over 400,000 lives.

Today’s deployment builds on that legacy, focusing on peace enforcement, border security, and collaboration with South Sudan’s government to curb the flow of illegal arms across porous borders.

The UPDF’s mission aligns with bilateral security agreements, including longstanding pacts to combat threats like the Lord’s Resistance Army, and reflects Uganda’s strategic interest in a stable neighbor. As Defence Minister Jacob Oboth noted, “Peace in South Sudan means peace in Uganda.”

Critics, including Machar’s SPLM-IO, argue that the UPDF’s presence risks escalating tensions and undermines the 2018 peace deal. These concerns, while valid, overlook the immediate need to avert chaos.

The UPDF’s deployment is not a unilateral act but a response to a formal request from South Sudan’s government, endorsed by Uganda’s lawmakers in a spirit of “brotherhood, solidarity, and shared historical ties.”

Moreover, accusations of civilian targeting and arms embargo violations remain unsubstantiated, with the UPDF denying claims of airstrikes in civilian areas.

The African Union’s deployment of a panel to mediate tensions further underscores the regional consensus on de-escalation, with Uganda as a key player.

Uganda’s contributions to peacekeeping extend beyond South Sudan. The UPDF has been a cornerstone of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), now ATMIS, neutralizing al-Shabaab and securing Mogadishu’s government.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ugandan forces have targeted ADF rebels, protecting civilians and fostering cross-border stability. These efforts have earned the UPDF a reputation as one of Africa’s most disciplined and effective militaries, often called upon when regional crises demand decisive action.

The $39.1 billion sought by the UPDF for its South Sudan operation reflects the scale of this commitment, ensuring logistical support for troops tasked with protecting lives and facilitating humanitarian aid.

Skeptics may question Uganda’s motives, pointing to economic and political interests or the influence of President Yoweri Museveni’s inner circle.

Yet, these critiques risk overshadowing the broader imperative: a stable South Sudan benefits not just Uganda but the entire East African Community.

Instability in Juba could trigger refugee flows, disrupt trade routes, and embolden armed groups, with ripple effects felt in Kampala, Nairobi, and beyond.

Uganda’s proximity to South Sudan—sharing a 435-kilometer border—makes its stake in peace undeniable.

The UPDF’s deployment is not a panacea. Lasting peace in South Sudan requires inclusive dialogue, adherence to the 2018 agreement, and reforms to address ethnic divisions and governance failures.

Regional bodies like IGAD and the AU must intensify mediation efforts, while the international community should support UNMISS’s 20,000 peacekeepers, led by India’s Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian.

However, in the face of imminent collapse, the UPDF’s rapid response provides a critical buffer, buying time for diplomacy to work.

As South Sudan navigates this perilous moment, Uganda’s role as a regional anchor cannot be overstated. The UPDF’s deployment in Juba is a bold yet necessary step to prevent a descent into chaos, reaffirming Uganda’s legacy as a guarantor of peace in a turbulent region.

For the sake of South Sudan’s people and East Africa’s future, the international community must rally behind this effort, recognizing that stability in one nation strengthens the entire continent.

The writer is a Ugandan Journalist with Passion for current African Affairs.

adamkungu7@gmail.com