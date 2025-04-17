The Jinja City Deputy RCC in charge of Southern Division Martin Kasonzi Basalirwa has expressed concerns about the challenges facing the city, citing leadership issues as a major obstacle to its growth and development.

Speaking exclusively to this website, Kasonzi draws parallels between his experiences and those of Jesus Christ, who, upon returning to his hometown of Nazareth, taught at the synagogue and performed miracles, but faced skepticism and doubt from the people who knew him as the son of a carpenter, Joseph.

Jesus’ statement, as recorded in the Gospels: Mathew 13:57, Mark 6:4, Luke 4:24 and John 4:44, “…no prophet is honored in his own country…,” underscores the challenges prophets and visionaries often face when trying to share their message with those closest to them.

Martin Kasonzi uses this context to express his own challenges in Jinja City, particularly in Busoga, where he claims fellow leaders are notorious for fighting and pulling down their own sons and daughters.

His sentiments echo the biblical passage, suggesting that some leaders in Jinja City, particularly those from the same region, are resistant to new ideas and fear being overshadowed by younger, dynamic leaders.

Kasonzi likens this phenomenon to the Greek myth of Cronus and Zeus (documented in Hesiod’s “Theogony and Homer’s Iliad”), where Cronus, fearing being overthrown, swallowed his children, highlighting the themes of power struggles and fear of being replaced.

Despite these challenges, Martin Kasonzi says he remains optimistic about Jinja City’s potential, particularly in the tourism sector.

He points out the city’s strategic location, with the Source of the Nile as a flagship attraction, and the presence of numerous hotels, entertainment spots, international schools, and hospitals.

As a leader born and bred in Jinja, Kasonzi says his understanding of the city’s potential and challenges can be a significant asset in driving development.

“…on several occasions I have called on stakeholders to join hands as a great way to foster collaboration and collective progress, because with combined efforts, Jinja City can become an even better place to live, work, and thrive…”, he appeals.

A well-crafted promotional and marketing system, he believes, could attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, benefiting local residents and businesses.

However, Martin Kasonzi expresses frustration with the current state of affairs, citing the Trade Order launched three years ago being undermined by some leaders who blackmail enforcers.

He alleges that these leaders (whom he declines to mention by names) benefit from the confusion, extracting money from traders who seek their help.

“…as the Deputy RCC of Jinja City, I have realized that some fellow leaders fear being overshadowed by younger, dynamic individuals, this fear leads to frustration and sometimes, talented leaders join the opposition or get wooed back with incentives…,” Kasonzi said.

This, he claims, has led to disorder in Jinja Central Market, with vendors operating outside and that city council officials led by the Town Clerk Edward Lwanga and Mayor His Worship Alton Peter Kasolo Okocha unable to enforce regulations due to fear of being blackmailed.

The Deputy RCC also laments the city’s reputation, with loudspeaker mounted on mobile advertisement vans for questionable products along the streets and “Sengas” promoting sex-related content on local radio stations.

He emphasized that visitors who come to Jinja City want an organized city with quality services, not a noisy and disorganized one.

Kasonzi has also called for respect for boundaries and division of labor among leaders, allowing technical experts to do their work.

He warns against what he calls the “one-man show” approach, which he believes leads to confusion and negative energies.

Jinja City, he stresses, should not be reduced to a single individual’s domain, as it’s impossible for one person to manage public affairs effectively.

“… the idea that one person should be the only ‘bull’ in the leadership kraal is an illusion, Jinja City should not be reduced to one person’s kiosk or issue, as it is impossible for one person to manage public affairs.”

On leadership, Kasonzi has stressed the importance of respecting boundaries, stating, “…if you are an RCC, allow the Town Clerk and civil servants to do their work. Let the RPC, DPC CID, and Crime Intelligence Chief enforce law and order. You cannot be everything or everyone…”

As Jinja City looks to the future, Kasonzi’s comments highlight the need for collaborative leadership, strategic planning, and effective management to unlock the city’s potential and provide benefits for its residents.

When it comes to philosophies on life and leadership, the Jinja City Deputy Resident City Commissioner says for him, living life to the fullest and making a positive impact on others is what truly matters.

When he is not working, Kasonzi likes to unwind with a cold Nile Special beer while catching a Manchester United match. Despite the team’s current struggles, his passion for the sport remains unwavering.

A Makerere University alumnus with a degree in Social Sciences, Kasonzi balances his love for socializing with friends and his duties as a leader.

Though he does not identify as a party animal, like others who jump from one party to another, Kasonzi says he values building relationships and networking with like-minded individuals.