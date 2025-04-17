As Easter celebrations begin, Hon. Asuman Kiyingi, has issued a message to residents of Bugabula South Constituency, Kamuli District, urging them to focus on key areas that can improve their livelihoods.

The constituency is currently being held by Hon Maurice Henry Kibalya but has in recent months come under scrutiny by some residents who accuse him of abandoning Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga the First Deputy Prime Minister/EAC Affairs Minister who literally made him the area MP.

Reports suggest that Hon Kibalya once known as a Kadaga boy is now politically hobnobbing with the Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Anette Anita Among who is planning to oust Kadaga from the

Hon. Kiyingi who is aspiring to recapture the constituency in the 2026 general elections underscores the importance of leveraging the rainy season to engage in agriculture and adopt sustainable farming practices.

“…planting crops and embracing sustainable farming can help fight hunger and poverty at the household level…,” he said, urging residents of Bugabula South to embrace all government funded projects like PDM, Emyooga, Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and others.

Asuman Kiyingi also emphasizes the importance of food security for families, stating that a home without food is considered condemned and puts children’s lives at risk. He urges everyone to prioritize having food at home to ensure their family’s well-being.

The former area MP and Minister also encouraged constituents to sustain the spiritual growth and discipline demonstrated during Lent, emphasizing that Christianity should be a way of life, not just confined to religious calendars.

Though a Muslim who completed his holy month of fasting a couple of days ago, Asuman Kiyingi has urged them to carry the lessons and values learned during Lent into their daily lives.

Asuman Kiyingi urged constituents to celebrate Easter responsibly, avoiding reckless and extravagant spending.

He reminded them of upcoming obligations, such as preparing children for the second term of school, and encouraged fiscal prudence.

The MP-hopeful has also highlighted the need for parents to prioritize their children’s education and safety.

“…as parents, let’s ensure our children, especially the girl child, are protected from exploitation and given access to quality education…,” Hon. Kiyingi urged.

On leadership, Hon. Kiyingi cautioned residents against external influences that may seek to divide the community, urging them to critically evaluate leaders who promise to serve them and choose those who prioritize service delivery over personal gain.

Hon. Kiyingi drew inspiration from the Easter season, encouraging residents to embrace values of compassion, sacrifice, forgiveness, and unity. “Let’s work together towards a brighter future for Bugabula South Constituency,” he said.

The aspirant reaffirmed his commitment to serving the community, emphasizing his dedication to their progress and well-being.

“…may the joy, hope, and peace of Easter fill your homes and hearts…,” Hon. Kiyingi wished.