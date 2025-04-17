Any clan leader to the level of clan chief known as awitong from the Lango sub region who indulges in any partisan politics does so as an individual but does not mean the leadership of Tekwaro Lango has endorsed him in any way because the cultural institution by nature and law is apolitical.

The caution has been issued by the Lango Paramount Chief, also known as Won Nyaci Me Lango HRH Eng. Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune who says the cultural institution is an all-embracing body, meaning its leaders should be parental in whatever they do.

The message is coming at a time when the political temperature in Uganda is reaching its boiling level and in Lango all eyes are on two powerful cabinet ministers Hon Dr Jane Ruth Aceng (Health)and Hon Betty Amongi (Labour, Gender and Social Development) who are in a hot pursuit for the Lira City Woman MP race.

Lira City is seen as the capital of Lango, which has the following districts: Apac, Amolatar, Alebtong, Lira, Dokolo, Oyam, Otuke, Kole and Kwania.

In his Easter message, Eng. Odongo Okune says while everyone has a constitutional right to support any aspirant or political party of his choice, this should not be exercised at the expense or injurious of the unity and harmony of the people of Lango.

Like a father who is the head of the family and does not discriminate against children and family members, Eng. Odongo Okune says clan chiefs should not participate in partisan politics.

“…when you as a clan chief openly takes side with some politician, you injure the heart of so many people including your own clan members and those who have always looked to you as their role model…”, reads the message.

The paramount chief also used the occasion to caution the people of Lango against encroaching and degrading wetlands and other environmental-related issues like indiscriminate cutting of trees, poor disposal of polythene bags known as buveera and wrong farming methods.

Eng. Odongo Okune is now advocating for a proactive approach to environmental conservation by urging environmental experts in all districts to educate residents and farmers on sustainable wetlands used to maximize benefits.

This approach, he says, focuses on sensitizing locals before they engage in harmful practices, rather than waiting for them to plant crops in wetlands and then taking action.

It should be noted that Eng. Odongo Okune has also been involved in other initiatives, such as the Greening Lango project, which aims to plant one million trees to combat climate change.

His vision for Lango includes promoting good cultural practices, health, education, farming, and poverty alleviation in line with the NRM government programme and policy.

The Won Nyaci says the sub region now has increased cases of malaria and other diseases because the environment has been tampered with, adding vermins like snakes are also disturbing because they have been dislodged from their natural habitats.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Lango sub region is among the highest malaria transmission areas in the country, with the entire population at risk of infection.

Lango is a high-burden area, and efforts are being made to reduce malaria infections, morbidity, and mortality.

Studies have shown that environmental changes, including wetland degradation, can increase malaria transmission. Research published in the Malaria Journal found that wetland rice cultivation increases malaria transmission risk in Uganda.

This means understanding the relationship between environmental changes and malaria transmission can inform strategies for controlling mosquito populations and preventing malaria.

On leadership, Eng. Odongo Okune stresses the importance of servant leadership, encouraging leaders to use their positions to foster growth and development rather than creating discord.

He draws inspiration from Jesus Christ’s selfless leadership, highlighting that true leadership is about serving others, not pursuing personal interests.

“…As we celebrate the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ this Easter, let us embrace the values that set him apart like sacrifice, self-denial, compassion, and love without discrimination. May these virtues guide us as we strive to build a better Lango for all….”, Eng. Odongo Okune prays.

Eng. Odongo Okune also called on the youth to respect their parents and elders and seek their guidance, stressing the importance of intergenerational relationships in preserving cultural heritage.

“…our elders possess valuable wisdom and knowledge that can help shape our community’s future, let us cherish and respect them and learn from their experiences…”, he implored.

The acclaimed civil engineer renowned as a bridge-building specialist-cum cultural leader also commended the central government’s efforts in renovating the 62-year-old Karuma Bridge, enhancing trade and transportation links between Lango and the rest of Uganda.

The bridge’s rehabilitation, undertaken by the now defunct Uganda National Roads Authority (Ministry of Transport and Works), involved repairing structural damage, replacing the old concrete deck, and installing new steel beams.

Re-opened on 14 April 2025, the project has improved the bridge’s resilience and durability, facilitating safer and more efficient transportation for passengers and goods.