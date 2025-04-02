The recent launch of Buganda for Museveni at Kalisizo Town council Playground is a timely political step ahead of the 2026 general polls.

Explaining the reason why MPs and Ministers from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have galvanized around the Buganda for Museveni campaign, the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka said: “The Campaign is aimed at ensuring NRM wins at least 80% in Buganda. The mission is real and achievable.”

Indeed, this mission is real and achievable. The mobilization has commenced, and NRM leaders have triggered the momentum with mobilization drives across Buganda. The move has also rejuvenated the much-needed NRM spirit to drum up support for President Yoweri Museveni and the NRM party within Buganda and beyond.

The NRM secretariat is also on board, with the deputy secretary general, Rose Namayanja, among the notable political figures shaping the Buganda for Museveni campaign.

The campaign is also important because leaders are united. The silent majority that were somehow getting intimidated out of politics within Buganda by the rogue and rowdy National Unity Platform (NUP) gangsters, are also coming up to display solidarity with NRM and President Museveni.

The hitherto political confidence of NRM supporters, which had been overshadowed by NUP gangsters within Buganda, has also gained momentum, with the original supporters of the ruling party within Central region coming up to support the party.

During the rallies, NRM leaders boldly drum up support for Museveni and the party. They also highlight NRM achievements and explain to party supporters what NRM and the party has acheived over time.

The need to consolidate peace, security and stability is the other major highlights of these Buganda for Museveni campaigns, with leaders make it clear that the sacrifice of NRM leaders has not only led to total transformation of the country, but has also secure the future of Uganda.

In a spirited show of unity, NRM leaders in Buganda have also pledged to continue spreading the party’s message and rally support for President Museveni ahead of the 2026 elections.

For instance, during one of the rallies, NRM’s secretary general, Namayanja, emphasized the need for leaders who deliver results, noting that: “We no longer want Members of Parliament who are non-performers. We need MPs who can advocate for clean water, good roads, and better social services.”

The State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, also assured the people of continued service delivery, urging them to trust the NRM.

He highlighted the government’s achievements in the region, including the construction of over 15 health centers, SEED schools, and economic empowerment programs such as Emyooga and the Parish Development Model, which provide affordable credit to households.

As 2026 general elections draw closer, this is the spirit that the NRM should amplify.

Let NRM leaders within Buganda and other regions make it clear, that they are determined and ready to spread NRM and President Museveni’s achievements and message to every corner of Buganda and ensure that the region remains a stronghold for President Museveni and the ruling party.

Like the saying goes—a tree is known by its fruits. Indeed, NRM support within Buganda is visible. We only need to reinvigorate the spirit of the silent majority, who have over time vigorously supported President Yoweri Museveni and NRM.

If it about the cultural institutions, it is President Museveni who returned them. If it is about infrastructure development, it is President Museveni who has presided over the aggressive infrastructure projects in Uganda. If it is about poverty eradication, it is President Museveni who has brought household income generating programmes such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, among others, which are tailored towards income generating activities. If it is about economic transformations, it is the Old Man with a Hat who has propelled economic growth in the country. And when it comes to peace and stability, it is the General of Africa’s resistance, who has ensured that or the first time in Uganda’s history, the country is peaceful in all corners.

So, the role of all NRM leaders, right now, is to spread the NRM message and defeat the naysayers.

The writer is the deputy RDC Manafwa and a member of Kasangati Rotary club-Kyadondo