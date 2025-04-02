Kampala, Uganda – April 2, 2025 – Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, one of Uganda’s most prominent billionaires and the chairman of the Ruparelia Group, has sounded the alarm over a sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) scam exploiting his identity. In a chilling example of how far technology has advanced into the hands of fraudsters, a deepfake video featuring Ruparelia’s likeness has surfaced, falsely promoting a fraudulent financial platform.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with experts warning that AI-assisted fraud is no longer a distant threat confined to tech hubs like Silicon Valley—it’s a growing menace right here in Uganda.

The deepfake video, which has been circulating online, depicts a convincingly lifelike version of Ruparelia, a billionaire in his own league endorsing an investment scheme that promises astronomical returns. However, the tycoon has categorically denied any involvement, calling it a “malicious attempt” to deceive the public.

“This is not me. My voice, my image—they’ve been manipulated using AI to trick people into parting with their hard-earned money,” Ruparelia said in a statement. He urged the public to remain vigilant and verify any financial offers directly through official channels.

According to a report by CEO East Africa, this scam is just the tip of the iceberg. Cybersecurity experts note that AI technologies, such as deepfakes and voice cloning, have become the fraudster’s weapon of choice.

“From creating realistic videos to mimicking voices with eerie precision, AI is making it easier for conmen to exploit trust,” said Dr. Angela Ndaka, a Kampala-based tech analyst. She warned that such scams could escalate, targeting not just high-profile figures like Ruparelia but everyday citizens as well.

The Spy Uganda reported a similar incident involving a dubbed voice of Ruparelia, further highlighting the breadth of this threat. The fraudulent scheme has already duped several unsuspecting victims, with losses yet to be fully quantified. Authorities are investigating, but the borderless nature of digital crime poses significant challenges.

Mr Ruparelia, whose business empire spans banking, real estate, and hospitality, is no stranger to adversity, having built his fortune from humble beginnings. Now, he’s leveraging his platform to educate the public. “Don’t fall for the next one,” he cautioned. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

As AI continues to evolve, experts and officials alike are calling for stronger regulations and public awareness to combat this new frontier of fraud.