In a vibrant display of community spirit and loyalty to the Kabaka, Alintuma Nsambu, Uganda’s Ambassador to Algeria, took center stage in Masaka to support both the Kabaka’s 70th birthday celebrations and local sports initiatives.

Nsambu handed over marathon kits to Kabaka loyalists, joined by prominent Kabaka chiefs, as part of the preparations for the 70th Kabaka Birthday Run. The event, held in Buddu County, underscored his commitment to cultural and athletic endeavors in the region.

In addition to distributing 100 marathon kits for the commemorative run, Nsambu pledged his support for the Buddu County football team ahead of the Masaza Cup. He backed his promise with a generous donation of 10 million Ugandan shillings to kickstart Buddu team’s journey in the Masaza football tournament. The gesture was met with enthusiasm from local leaders and fans alike, who see it as a boost to the team’s morale and performance.

Speaking at the event, Nsambu emphasized unity and the importance of celebrating the Kabaka’s legacy through sports and community engagement.

The Kabaka chiefs present praised his efforts, noting that his contributions would inspire greater participation in both the birthday run and the football competition, strengthening ties within the Buganda Kingdom.