Dear people of Karamoja sub region, I am writing on behalf of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), an NGO dedicated to fighting corruption in Karamoja.

As an NGO, we have been monitoring various sectors including health, education, water, works, the Parish Development Model, and SAGE projects. The evidence shows that the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development (MoFPED) has been allocating significant funds to Karamoja for activities aimed at improving service delivery, reducing poverty, and enhancing the quality of life for the people of Karamoja.

Unfortunately, some of these government resources are being mis-used, mis-appropriated or returned to the Ministry of Finance due to a lack of proper utilization.

These issues have left the people of Karamoja in poverty, with a majority living below the poverty line, having limited access to education, inadequate clean water, poor health care, and substandard infrastructure.

We urge the people of Karamoja to join us in combating corruption, which manifests in forms such as bribery, extortion, kickbacks, conflict of interest, embezzlement, and nepotism. This fight against corruption requires the participation of all citizens. As citizens you should engage in discussions about the government resources allocated to the parishes, like why Karamoja has remained impoverished since the 1920s, what the root causes of corruption in Karamoja are, and what strategies can be used to combat corruption in Uganda and Karamoja.

Infact, if you do not actively engage in the fight against corruption, you will continue to face challenges year after year. This will make your children, wives, husbands, in-laws, and relatives look as if they have reached a dead end on a one-way street.

Ayub Mukisa PhD

Executive Director

Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC)