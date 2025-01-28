The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is facing a storm of criticism over alleged inconsistencies in its marking of recent examinations. Private school directors, teachers, students, and parents are voicing concerns about what they perceive as unfair assessment practices, with accusations that government-aided schools, particularly those under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) programs, are being given preferential treatment. These claims have severely eroded trust in the examination body, raising serious questions about the integrity of the national examination system.

The whispers of discontent have grown into a roar, with numerous stakeholders claiming that UNEB is employing different yardsticks when grading students. The core complaint revolves around the suspicion that markers are instructed to inflate scores for students from UPE and USE schools, potentially at the expense of students from private institutions. This alleged bias has left many private schools feeling victimized, with their hard-earned reputations and the futures of their students hanging in the balance.

While prominent private schools are reportedly suffering in silence, fearing repercussions if they speak out against UNEB, the frustration is palpable. Anecdotes of seemingly impossible results abound, further fueling the allegations of unfair marking.

One parent shared the story of their child, a consistently high-performing student, receiving inexplicably low marks, prompting a request for remarking. Such stories are becoming increasingly common, painting a disturbing picture of an examination system seemingly riddled with inconsistencies.

The current situation is not merely a matter of hurt feelings or bruised egos. The implications are far-reaching and strike at the heart of educational equity.

By potentially manipulating results, UNEB risks undermining the very purpose of standardized examinations: to provide a fair and objective assessment of student achievement. If students from certain schools are given an artificial advantage, it creates an uneven playing field, disadvantaging those who have worked just as hard, if not harder, for their grades.

The call for transparency is growing louder. A key demand from concerned parents and educators is that UNEB adopt an open policy regarding access to marked examination papers. The establishment of an independent review board, composed of experienced examiners, is also being proposed. This would allow for scrutiny of the marking process, ensuring that standards are applied consistently and fairly across all schools, regardless of their status. Such a measure would go a long way in restoring public confidence in the examination system.

UNEB’s alleged actions are not only detrimental to individual students but also have wider societal implications. By politicizing examinations, the board compromises its credibility and undermines the public’s trust in its ability to act as an impartial arbiter of academic achievement. The long-term consequences of such actions could be devastating, potentially leading to a decline in the overall quality of education and a loss of faith in the national education system.

It is not a child’s fault that they attend a school where they have a better chance of passing examinations. Nor is it the fault of parents who sacrifice their hard-earned money to invest in their children’s education. These students and parents deserve a fair and transparent examination system, one that rewards hard work and academic excellence, regardless of where a student chooses to study.

UNEB must recognize the gravity of the situation and take immediate steps to address the concerns raised. Restoring trust in the examination system is paramount. This requires not only a commitment to fair and transparent marking practices but also a willingness to engage with stakeholders and address their concerns openly and honestly. Failure to do so will only further erode public confidence and jeopardize the future of Ugandan education.