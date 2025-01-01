Friends, in our last article (Museveni is not bothered with MK tweets), we discussed the innocence in Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s tweets and clearly drove the point home that they’re merely jokes.

These jokes are sometime over the board but they drive the point home. Perhaps MK is telling us something we are still failing to decipher.

For whatever it is, enjoy the ride because the “Tweeting General” is not about to stop.

MK is simply a good student of both political and military maneuvers. As a Four – Star General, he studied the weaknesses of his enemies, especially those aspiring for the coveted presidential seat and then tactically and strategically attacked them. He has not hurt anyone physically but he has weakened their souls.

To tell you the truth, if MK doesn’t tweet, then the entire country starts wondering what happened. We basically love the intensity in his tweets and at the same time hate his guts.

Of course he tweets because he can. Otherwise you can’t make Jewish jokes if you’re not a Jew!

MK embodies all the ingredients one would need to become a successful Commander in Chief. I am still wondering though how the intelligent Ofwono Opondo failed to see the jokes in MK tweets!

Friends, I have looked at the rise and fall and the rise again of the in- coming American President Donald J. Trump and juxtaposed his maneuvers with those of MK.

Up to this late hour, many people the world over are still smitten with a Trump win in the November 2024 elections.

Like MK, President Trump talks what we, ordinary folks, perceive as ‘nonsense’ and then we rush to crucify him. MK and Trump both knows how to work out the audience by seemingly use abusive language but delivered in a flowery tone.

Trump will look into your face and tells you how he hates you but cleverly deliver that point that it is your neighbor who will explain to you what the man just said.

How on earth did Gen. MK threaten to attack and capture South Sudan and attract all the hate and ire? The next day, after everyone was fuming, then he came up with the touching story how his ‘Great uncle’ John Garang (founder of South Sudan nation state) talked with him about the formation of the so-called New Kush, a country straddling from Abyei to Mutukula and beyond!

Only a genius, not a drunkard, can pull that off.

If you had a chance to watch one of Bruce Lee’s famous movies, “The Drunkard Master,” then you will understand fully why MK is a clever fella.

A man with flowery academic accolades and moreover a son of Kaguta, comes out as incoherent in public? That he commands and implements all the serious reforms in the UPDF and can’t make a simple wedding speech?

So you know, it runs in the family. Mr. Museveni has always been under estimated all his life.

There is a story when in 1981 Yoweri Museveni reached out to his colleagues like Jabeli Bidandi Ssaali, Kintu Musoke, among others, and told them that he was dashing to the bush to fight Obote. They had looked at each other and had a hearty laugh.

It was at night and rainy and when Museveni returned to the house to retrieve his raincoat, he found his friends already talking about his ‘foolishness’ or attempting to commit suicide!

Well, that night he said good bye and disappeared in the darkness only to meet his friends again five years later. He was the president and appointed them to his cabinet.

Has anyone in Uganda ever observed the tremendous job Mama Janet Museveni does as Minister of Education? I understand fully all the talk of nepotism and all that but: a good leader is a good leader.

How about Gen. MK military uncle: Gen. Salim Saleh?

I had the rare privilege to directly serve under this man during our liberation war. You can’t think he knows anything let alone command troops until an attack happens. He mostly minds his own business (he is an introvert) and finds comfort in his sportsman cigarettes.

But make no mistake: General Salim Saleh is the de facto Number Two in Uganda’s chain of command.

Like his family members, Gen. Saleh who is a man of very limited education, is a genius who even humbles professors with his brain power.

Therefore friends, you under estimate Gen. MK at your own peril. And don’t confuse his public persona with his private persona. This gentle giant will never use the gun to hurt anyone. But he is slowly and purposely warming up into our homes as his father did some 45 years ago.

Some of us who are old enough, we saw and understood what it meant to be a son of a prominent person or even a president. I think you heard of Idi Amin’s son called Moses and David Oyite Ojok’s son called Simba. This Simba fellow would park his motorcycle in the middle of a busy street and start charting to friends.

Look my friend, Kitata, Sipapa, Brian White and now Kimenke (Alien Skin) wield more power on the street than MK, the President’s son and commander of our National Army. Of course those simple fellas head to one destination: self- destruction.

Therefore this MK soldier is not abusing his powers like sleeping with all beautiful girls at Makerere University. He is well grounded and a son of one of the most thoughtful people you will ever meet: Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Back to MK- Trump antics.

Both these men are not politicians in the truest sense of the word. Therefore people love to hate them. They speak off the cuff and barely minds about the consequences. Of course most of their UTTERANCES are innocent UTTERANCES with no harm at all.

For instance candidate Donald Trump said, “immigrants (Hispanics to be specific), are eating the dogs; are eating our cats…” And the Hispanics laughed all their way to the voting booths and helped elect him.

Can you imagine that majority of the male African- Americans voted for Donald Trump despite of his past racial profiling of these folks?

I told you before that in the world today, global trend if you like, there is the diminishing role of the traditional politician to business – like leaders. There is a voter – empathy towards traditional politicians.

Yoweri Museveni captured all our imaginations because he was not a politician. Likewise Bobi Wine was great until he became a politician and started fighting political wars with Mathias Mpuuga, Abed Bwanika, Lubega Mukaku name others.

It is these political wars, indeed behaving like a typical politician that Bobi’s popularity is ebbing. Like it or not, People Power Bobi is not the NUP Bobi.

BY WAY OF CONCLUSION:

I have read and heard many people, even those you would associate with knowledge, wasting their time explaining how unhinged is Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Let me tell all you here: if MK was not suitable, he wouldn’t be chosen by Yoweri Museveni to serve in those high positions.

If you’re a non performer, Mr. Yoweri Museveni will ignore you completely. In the Kaguta family, there is a man called Elidad (am sure you never heard of him) who walks the streets like you and me.

I know many of you, the not- so- critical thinkers, are still failing to acknowledge the genius Museveni is. I mean a man who can rule a country for 40 years (moreover with an intelligent society like Ugandans), guns or no guns, that man is a genius.

I agree also that many things have not gone right in the past 40 years. Of course no one expects everything to go right after such a long time of single party rule.

But we shouldn’t be desperate to the extent of jumping into river Nile because Museveni doesn’t want to leave the presidential seat. At least we must all be comforted in the knowledge that change is the only one thing we can all be certain of.

As for our tweeting CDF, if I had access to him, I would add more spices in his tweets. What has he tweeted lately? That “Kabobi (meaning Bobi Wine) is a Ugandan who also loves his country.”

I would want to know what is MK’s take on the land now belonging to Tanzania formerly known as Buganda- Kyoka? I’m telling you he is making jokes. That one of Kyaka? Even a man of his caliber can’t dare go there!

You gotta love this MK fella and these below were one of his tweets which will serve as our LAST WORD:

“Bobi Wine is my young brother and past friend. Tell him I love him!” Then, “Tell Kabobi that I will crush him if he brings trouble in 2025!”

– Gen. MK

Adam Kamulegeya

0779 104 336

adamkam2003@gmail.com