Ephesians 2:10 For we are God’s hard work created in Christ Jesus to do good works which God prepared in advance for us to do. When you look back and see what Office of the National Chairman has registered just in a short span under the able leadership of our manager, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo you come to contend that we have done a well fulfilling job.

Last week,ONC delivered different wealth creation items like sawing machines, grinding machines,saloon equipment, farming tools, welding machine etc to different groups of people in the 10 districts of greater Masaka. The function which took place in Kasana Nyendo brought different leaders on one table like RdCs like Hudu Hussein,Pax Kalema, Charles Lwanga,Mastullah Naava. Other legendary politicians like Hon Sempijja Bamulangaki didn’t miss,among other local leaders from greater Masaka.

The President of Uganda General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni using his office established in accordance with chapter 4 clause 4 of the NRM party constitution is carrying out devine role of helping the poor .In 1Samuel 2:8,He raises up the poor from the dust:he lifts the needy from the ash heap to make them sit with the princes and inherit a seat of honour.We pray that God heaps more blessings to our President because Psalms 41:1 says,Blessed is the one who considers the poor in the day of trouble,the Lord delivers him.

Subsequently, Our National Chairman is tirelessly making change in the lives of many disadvantaged youths like those of Kasana town in Nyendo Mukungwe who were blessed to receive the magic hand of touching lives of those who have become determined to change the narrative of poverty away from their lives.

In this wealth campaign,it is important to acknowledge that much as the President gives the beneficiaries self empowerment tools, it is the role of the beneficiaries to take a personal initiative to use the tools to discover their calling.They have to endure the entrepreneurial journey of business success by knowing how to position themselves in the market place and earn income for their household.

After gladdening the hearts of Kasana people with electric performance from artists like Winnie Nwagi and Gravity Omutujju, Hajjat Namyalo proceeded to Kimaanya -Kabonera county where KKM recycling Centre, a value addition factory which recycles rubbish and wasted plastics into various products including Jerry cans and pavers.The facility employs about 50 youths.

In her short remarks, Hajjat Namyalo applauded Mr. Kakooza Muhammad for the value addition project as preached by President Yoweri Kaguta Museven and promised to empower the factory in her own capacity to get better machines.

In conclusion we applaud General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for being the engine and the fuel that powers ONC for reaching out to those disadvantaged youths in the ghettos with a desperate desire to change their income levels. By doing this, ONC is helping our country not only to implement the NRM manifesto, but also to transform the country from peasantry to a modern and a prosperous nation as envisaged in Vision 2040

Long live General Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni, Long live ONC manager Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo SPA/PA

The writer is the Head of Research Office of the National Chairman

@ssebuguziben09@gmail.com