Every organization/country needs a game changer.Game changers are able to identify business opportunities which others don’t, and come up with innovative ideas which others can overlook.

I think it is the same reason why the organisers of NAM summit found it worth to look for someone by the names of Dr.Sudhir Ruparelia to deliver a modern convention center at the Common wealth Speke Resort Munyonyo in order to host one of the biggest Summit of Heads of state called Non- Aligned movement Summit which is due to start tomorrow Monday 15 January, 2024.

According to the Joint Venture plan of Shs.147b, the government contributed Shs.86.4b while the remaining balance was contributed by the Joint partner,Dr.Sudhir. The fundamental question should be, which other business man in Uganda apart from Dr. Sudhir can be dependable to mobilise over Shs.100b on short notice? Or which business man is able to produce architectural designs and Bill of quantities for the engineering works, and go ahead to deliver a modern ultra convention center which can host more than 1000 guests in a record time of almost less than a year? This is a testimony of extra ordinary commitment and a marathon of hard work 24/7. Dr.Sudhir has raised the bar too high!

The irony is that it might not be good if we over depend on one person as the only one with muscle to lift us during a rainy day. Uganda’s GDP of $41b already has capacity to have more Sudhirs as reliable partners who are game changers. We need more people who think differently with innovative ideas which can give a shoulder to Uganda. Our country should encourage our business people to travel and learn new technologies and ideas to implement back home to develop their country like Dr. SUDHIR.

For starters Sudhir started to build his wealth from a whole sale and retail Shop like many ordinary Ugandans. He was born from Rural Kasese District and grew up in Jinja before he escaped due to President Amin poor economic policy in 1972 based on shadeism.Following the ushering in of peace by the NRA,he decided to come back home and he has devotedly put his energies to plough back all his profits to develop his motherland.

Important to note is that Dr Sudhir designing works in the country are already a vote of confidence.For example, Kampala parents primary school and all his hospitality business are notch higher than normal.

Finally, I can’t go without thanking our great leader and our Peace and Development Champion, H.E General Yoweri Kaguta Museven for being able to spot game changers and harness their potential to make a difference for the benefit of Ugandans. Kampala without Dr.Sudhir buildings can not be the same.

Long live General Yoweri Museven, Long live Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo SPA/PA and manager of Office of the National Chairman.

The writer is the Head of Research Office of the National Chairman of NRM-Kyambogo

