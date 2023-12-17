It’s yet another turbulent political atmosphere in the newly created district Kazo (formerly under Kiruhura, of the greater Mbarara) amidst the Woman MP race, upon who is apt to represent the ‘Kazonians’ come 2026 – 2031.

Currently, it’s been Hon. Jennifer Abaho Rwaburibate Muheesi, a renowned wife to Major General Muheesi who is incumbent, after being announced as the overall winner amid an astounding scuffle in the previous elections of 2021-2026.

The stiff competition then, saw the other 7 contestants, namely: Hon. Molly Nawe Kamukama, Hon. Hope Mbabazi Kajinja, Hon. Ronah Ruranga, Hon. Anna Ruyondo Lumumba, Hon. Merab Kyamazima, Hon. Leonida Sanyu and Hon. Maureen Karubanga, conceal defeat.

However, as time flies, the three years of the incumbent Woman MP, Jennifer, in office have seen majority of the ‘wanainchi’ witness her incompetent to represent them furthermore, in the forthcoming elections; and thus, they’re numerously contemplating on various social media platforms on who can best represent the women.

It’s with honesty that anyone considerate and loves their mighty Kazo district, and would wish to be represented by a suave and vibrant Woman MP, should this time round, without fear or favour, chose Hon. Molly Kamukama, as the best suitable alternative — and bluntly spread the great gospel to the rest.

For purposes of legislation and oversight, Hon. Molly is undoubtedly eloquent with her public speech in comparison to the other contestants; unlike the incumbent, Hon. Jennifer, who has been dull before fellow parliamentarians and can’t ably articulate issues concerning the people she represents, unfortunately — and it’s way too evident, innit?

More so, Hon. Molly, is at an advantaged wheel, comparatively, as she is a trusted resident of Kazo who hails from ‘Rwamuranga-Kazo’ and still finds her marriage partner, Mr. Chris Kamukama, who is ‘Kazonian’.

Whilst some unnecessarily don’t consider this as important, but it’s relatively vital. Exemplary, we are headed for Christmas holidays and we expect to celebrate such days with our representatives. Truth be told, the incumbent Woman MP, Jennifer will be in Kashari with family yet Hon. Kamukama will be in Nyakinombe – Kazo, at her home. Dear ‘Kazonian’, this is very key!

In accordance to Napoleon Bonaparte’s saying of: “The world suffers a lot, not because of the violence of the bad people but the silence of the good people”; we are therefore not ready to witness ‘Kazonians’ suffer once more, by being subsequently hoodwinked by inapt leaders, who can’t showcase their capabilities, but rather resort to personal vendetta against those who have the zeal to serve Kazo, ardently.

Assuming other factors constant, Hon. Molly is profoundly rendering what any elite would call service delivery, regardless, through diverse fundraising projects that are quite enthralling and reasonably able to enhance to growth, development and sustainability around Kazo.

With that said, allow me, as an independent concerned ‘Kazonian’ to let the ball set to roll in your hands, accordingly, as we hope for the best in the forthcoming elections, 2026.

Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New year, 2024. May God bless you!

Bunnet Ayorekire.

The writer is a freelance journalist.

