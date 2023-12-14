We are still studying , the institutional index of His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni.

If you wield heroic Prowess like lee Kuan Yew, you shall harness market productivity through Agronomics,as a quantifiable measure to the wealth of Nations.

Sanctuary; Thanks to President Museveni, Uganda Coffee exports ( alone) for November 2023, yielded 200 million US dollars , well computed from an angle of purchasing power parity terms.

If you excel in strategic warfare , with a premonition of great leader Ho Chi Minh, you shall train officers and men premised on combat formation, with rudiments of subversive warfare.

Sanctuary; Thanks to President Museveni, hundreds of Scientists in Uganda Peoples Defence Forces are proficiently now manufacturing Armed Personnel Carriers ( APCs), Long Range Artillery BM213s, symbolic of a first class Army in Africa.

If you Profess transformation like Xi Xing Ping, you will exercise micro management in popular reforms, as a password to socio economic advancement.

Sanctuary; Thanks to President Museveni , Government of Uganda has spent so far 1 trillion shs in 10, 594 parishes in Uganda( 2023). This is a prefecture to stimulate growth , majory in the sphere of parish development model.

If you are a lover of flora and fauna, you will invent a choreography of attracting investors, paying handsomely for the diversity in nature well visible in the pearl of Africa.

Sanctuary; Thanks to Political celebrity President Museveni, UGANDA’S eco tourism industry by last financial year 22/23, had earned the country 2.7 trillion shillings!

So? The NAM summit scheduled for Kampala East Africa, January 2024, with 177 countries in attendance, shall make a further extrapolation on such matters of a new civilisation…..

