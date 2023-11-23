We shall be making a literally consummation on Museveni’s virtues

By social progress , Museveni is a lover of cultural sanctity, that is why all kingdoms like Bunyoro, Busoga, Buganda , Alur are at peace , advancing the tricotomy of the black people . The beauty of this is self evident, people will always vote for Museveni , because his heart is enriched with popular interests.

By state prefecture, Museveni is an iconic Commander of all armed forces. This is feasible in the well cherished work of Uganda peoples defence forces in emancipating the Great lakes region. The Sovereignty of Africa as well symbolized by African patriots has been inspired by Museveni , for the last 60 years.

By Constitutional addendum, Museveni is an admirer of democratic nomenclature. In all villages , towns , subcounties, districts you will envisage elected youths, women , people with disabilities , whose functional role is to quantify and represent the legitimate interests of the masses. The logical formulation of this is simple. Museveni’s acumen of decentralisation ever wins him hearts among majority voters .

Per adventure, Museveni is gifted in harnessing market Centro nomics , for Uganda and East Africa. By October 2023, Uganda’s exports to United Arab Emirates ( alone) were 2 billion US dollars. What is explicit in all this ? it’s the industrial lesson of value addition that has been well enforced by Museveni, a renown inspiring leader to both local and industrial moguls .

By institutional unction, Museveni professes and practices liberal franchise. This is well extrapolated by the active 300 radio stations and 50 television networks across Uganda, driven by a charter of freedom to broadcast and criticize negatively and positively with no invisible intrusion.

In the United States of America, All Radios and Tvs are strictly censored behind the scenes, as means of towing only the American dream. Ironically, fie reasons of democratic summation , in Uganda you will write, speak and publish any content with no single censorship whatsoever .

(Mathias Lutwama is a Pan Africanist. He is also Deputy Resident District Commissioner Rakai sms 0786672301)