After Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s now “infamous” Luweero address, many Ugandans are taking a step back to reflect on what is really going on in their country. They are wondering whether country Uganda, indeed her resources, belong to those who dwell on her soils.

Of course we have severally heard Hon. Semujju Nganda and Luttamaguzi elaborately explaining the thievery and tribal segregation occasioned on Ugandans by Museveni and his “people”.

Whether we agree or differ on this ascertion, this tribalism, racism, segregation, anti-Semitism, harassment, profiling, degradation name others, are part and parcel of what life is all about. In the wider scheme of things, God intended the world to be so.

Let us concentrate on tribalism which simply means “having a strong feeling of loyalty to your tribe.”

Therefore these below is not tribalism but tribal consciousness:

– Watching the news on TV and you want to switch it off because a man who murdered a baby is from your religion or tribe

– Appointed as a boss of a company and you recruit your former classmates or family members

– Surround yourself with people who looks, resembles, behaves indeed have same mother tonque like you

– You have a tendency to buy from vendors who speak your language or only board bodabodas driven by your tribes mates

– You come across a deadly road accident and your mind races to the names of those injured or killed

– Your preferred partners (lovers) are people who speak your language; share same social norms and taboos indeed love the same cuisine.

With those simple examples, you can now be in a position to decide whether President Museveni is a tribalist or not. You can also make a conscious decision to blame or not to blame Bobi Wine when he makes a speech laced with tribal anecdotes.

Before social commentator Frank Gashumba scares us to even abandon our cultural values, we have to distinguish between Rwanda and Uganda: Ugandans are inherently none tribalistic and very much a welcoming people. Therefore, Mr. Gashumba, we will never go for the necks of each other because of ethnic rivalry or jealousy. No Sir!

As for President Museveni being a tribalist, I don’t agree with that absolutely. My own take is that, more than anyone in Uganda, Museveni knows the meaning of being discriminated against because of tribe. Up to this day he is still struggling to convince Ugandans that he is not from Rwanda or a born of that country.

In principle, I do agree entirely that President Museveni likes to surround himself with people who are like him. And this, folks, is not a crime.

That is why European Union (EU) will allow in more Ukrainian refugees (their kind) than suffering Africans or even Arabs. Actually they allow in more Arabs than Africans because the former have lighter skin sheds!

And this, is not a crime either.

Be that as it were, President Museveni surrounding himself with Banyakitara, is not out of the ordinary. It is not even a crime because if given a chance, you and I would also do the same.

Alas! A quick count at NUP headquarters will show you that there are more Baganda, Bobi’s tribe, disproportionately represented . This is a microcosm of how his State House will look like. And it will not be a crime.

In the “Sowing the Mustard Seed,” President Museveni complains about President Godfrey Binaisa’s State House as full of his tribes mates. He writes that “Binaisa’s State House was like his village home!”

In the same book he talks of Prof. Yusuf Lule as “running his government on a tribal basis… undermining the contributions of other tribes…”

Of course those statements were simply laced with politicking nothing else. If you were to visit President Museveni’s State House today, you will not be faulted for thinking that you are somewhere in Ibanda or Nyabushozi. The place is teaming with tall-light-skinned people who even have no idea that there was a bush war in a place called Luweero triangle.

It is not a secret that most government jobs even scholarships goes to people who speaks President Museveni’s language. Promotions indeed recruitment in security organizations follows a similar pattern.

Irrespective of all that and more, I don’t see Museveni’s tribal exclusivism manifested in his pyche. He simply loves fellow humans nothing else.

It actually runs in the family.

Gen. Salim Saleh, his young brother, lives in a simple dwelling in Kapeeka Luweero but on a daily basis, gives out millions to Ugandans. Salim Saleh indeed Museveni understood one political life’ s lesson: DISTRIBUTION is better than the CONSTITUTION!

If given a chance, I would also appoint my wife, mother, children, brothers, cousins and their friends to work beside me. Apparently religion is very clear on this family inclusiveness and certainly eating with your own people.

Why would Bobi Wine, Rebecca Kadaga or even Norbert Mao deny their own people employment when given state power? Will President Oboi Amuriat look for me in my Kyotera village and offer me to head Bank of Uganda?

That is why we need a rotational presidency such that all tribes gets a chance to eat at the dinning table.

Today, many Banyakitara are eating more than their share of the national cake because the Nubians, Alur, Kakwa, Lugbara, name others, also used to eat the same during Idi Amin’s time.

President Milton Obote who tried to be an all inclusive leader and surrounded himself with people like Paulo Muwanga, Chris Rwakasisi, Tito Okello, Yonna Kanyomozi, luwuliza Kirunda, Phillimon Mateke, all not his tribal mates, he was booted out not once but twice. Poor fellow! He forgot his people now their children are employed as security guards and their wives are peddling “njugu- roasted ground nuts” and mangoes on city streets.

In South Africa, because the struggle was mainly fought by Xhosas, people like Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki, Walter Sisulu, Thabo Mbeki, Lindiwe Sisulu, Fikile Mbalula and Oliver Thambo are the ones who are mentioned. In Namibia, Sam Nujoma’s PLAN fighters and the political wing, SWAPO, were mostly Ovambo people, who are now literally owning the country.

In Tanzania, most military commanders were from the Kuria tribe and in Kenya they were Kambas. This is not tribalism but working with people who understands the inner mechanics of the state at that particular moment in time.

Therefore, if Bobi Wine ever gets power and he leaves behind his people- Baganda and ghetto yuti- he will have himself to blame.

And President Museveni should not be scared of people blaming him for being a tribal chief. If he had listened to such myopic people, he wouldn’t have gone to the bush with 27 guns!

Adam Kamulegeya (former kadogo)

adamkam2003@gmail.com

0779104336