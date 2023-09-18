In a dazzling display of generosity, Stanbic Bank Uganda has announced an exciting back-to-school promotion that promises to turn the tides for over 200 fortunate parents.

With a jaw-dropping Shs100 million up for grabs, Lady Luck is smiling on those who choose to settle their children’s school fees through the cutting-edge FlexiPay or the seamless Stanbic Bank agent banking channels.

This six-week extravaganza, unveiled on the 12th of September, is a beacon of hope for guardians striving to navigate the tricky waters of school expenses.

But that’s not all! In an unprecedented move, salaried parents now have access to a staggering Shs250 million in advances, ensuring that no child is left behind due to financial constraints.

The thrill doesn’t end there. Parents who opt for the revolutionary agents or FlexiPay payment methods stand a chance to pocket an enviable Shs500,000 in scintillating cashbacks.

Meanwhile, visionary school owners can seize the opportunity to apply for an unsecured school bridge Finance Loan of up to an awe-inspiring Shs500 million.

And if that was not enough, they can revel in the luxury of a 100 percent fee collection through Stanbic, all while basking in the comforting embrace of complimentary comprehensive insurance cover.

Speaking on this groundbreaking initiative, Sam Mwogeza, the indomitable Executive Head of Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda, emphasized the urgency of this campaign.

He acknowledged the arduous journey faced by the millions of parents preparing to send their children back to school, especially in the midst of a challenging economic landscape.

Mwogeza asserted, “We recognize the monumental task facing over 15 million eager learners this week, as well as the parents who bear the weight of school fees in these trying times. Through this promotion, we extend a helping hand, offering parents and guardians the opportunity to secure cash advances of up to a monumental Shs250 million, a lifeline to see them through this crucial season.”

With Stanbic Bank’s back-to-school bonanza, the stage is set for a transformative experience, where parents, guardians, and school owners can collectively shape a brighter future for Uganda’s youth.

The bank’s unwavering commitment to education is a testament to their dedication to the community, and with this promotion, they are poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of countless families. The clock is ticking, and the opportunity is ripe for the taking. Seize it with both hands, and let the back-to-school celebration begin!