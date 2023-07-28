A healthy democracy requires a decent society, it requires that we are honorable, generous, tolerant, accountable and respectful. Looking at what has befell one of the dominant and impeccable parties that ushered in modern day-opposition, it truncates the long built reputation.

Tuckman in his model (five stages of group development)- Forming( coming together), Storming( characterized by interpersonal conflicts, power and leadership struggle), Norming( developing of new ways of doing things), Performing( productive age) and Adjourning( disintegration). Emphasized that, members must understand each other amidst any havoc, if they’re to achieve the set goals.

In opposition political parties, it’s apparent, Storming is central and continues to underpin the course to democracy that the leaders “seem to seek” All what we see is power struggle, interpersonal conflicts and leadership thirst rather than the common goal. It’s not for the first time we see opposition parties get caught in corridors of internal contradictions, the numbers are out there(literally all).

Looking at the detestable times that opposition parties have got mingled, subjected to accusations and betrayal, It’s apparent, there isn’t an answer, there isn’t gonna be any answer, there never has been an answer to achieve the goal if not to redefine the course.

To whatever degree, must other Political parties chuckle at FDC’s contradictions?

In 1969, the then President- Obote banned political parties and declared state of emergency, the idea at that time was due to an assassination attempt on his dear life and reason-wise, to destroy completely the roaring kingdoms which he had vehemently stripped off in 1967.

The revival of political parties(2005) did not come as a mere change of events rather a highly extensive “cooked” plan- I don’t want to think, at the time of revival, the NRM Government had not with a lot of prowess read notes both internally and externally and decisively come up with a plan on how to circumnavigate the presence of political parties and how to keep them “good for nothing”. Notably, to leave them on ban at that time, genuinely, could have raised questions of democracy and subsequently led to loss of popularity, which the proponents weren’t ready at that time.

Anyone who thinks the government of 2005 did not carefully plan for the next episode of political parties, can now tell for him or herself. Who are now the big henchmen in NRM, if not previously opposition members? Categorically, no opposition political party is safe from weapons of; divide, confuse, intimidate, promise, rule and conquer. It’s a matter of time before you know.

FDC, just like any other political party, was taken care of and for any party to scold FDC for it’s internal contradictions, requires time to tell it all on the other end, perhaps FDC has tasted a lot. This therefore, isn’t just about FDC, it’s about all the political parties that seek for a common “course”, if any. Unlike, self-made, money-target elites and recognition-seeking opportunists, whose interest is themselves.

Why have political parties continued to live in their shadow?

Ostensibly, lack of institutional support( both internally and externally). Whereas parties have tried to spread their ideologies and aggregate support from the masses, such efforts have remained on tentative hooks and paper based. The violent abrogation of the constitution, manipulation of events and strictness to detail has created and if not hammered the last nail on the coffin for the existence of practical and course-oriented Political parties.

Besides, political parties have faced lack of an enabling environment- this has left the party leaders unable to meet and unearth the grassroots level that they envisage for numbers. Overtly, when it comes to elections, it’s an issue of egotism regardless of the interest of common people and their rights and failure to cooperate calls for; weapons of intimidation, arrests, kidnap, torture, death, name them, the question then is, who cares?

Lack of financial resources. Most political parties have remained a shadow of their interest and ideology that they seem to “cherish” Resources for structural building, mobilizing and training of citizens remain a challenge henceforth costing leadership in terms of integrity and loyalty amidst growing extremist groups.

And, with a population full of elites with no proper and decent way of life, opportunism is inevitable. It’s really regrettable for a fact that, the liberty of our country was lost at the first successful experiment of corruption and bribery which is being imputed to many members of the house of representatives, with rights of people bartered publicly for promises of office. How we turned politics to an earnest business is another question!

And, for the henchmen, it’s what it’s, whether it’s about the worst in society, dying mothers, the hungry, the disaster affected, everyone for himself. We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public offices, isn’t it cultural?

Besides, failure to domesticate ideologies have curtailed political parties in finding a “Neutral ground”. Truly befitting – the best way to hide something from black people is to put it in a book. No wonder we fight within the party organs and among parties because of “terminologies”. Each party is stack in spreading “ political ideology” which in any case have the same goal-to heaven (democracy). And surprisingly, leaving Epistemological ideology – which in this case leaves the masses with no trust and thread of hope to cling on as they’re not considered.

Can FDC still be integrated?

The most pertinent issue is to go back to the drawing board as party leaders, identity the errors and address them instead of media backlash if truly the intent for backlash is for the course that you set out to do! When the institution is destroyed, the righteous should go back to the foundation, not to scatter. Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress and working together is success, prioritize the course than self.