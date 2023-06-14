Who is the complainant? Who is the judge and what are you judging? Why are some people using the late Kato Lubwama’s death (RIP), to attack innocent victims? Haven’t people been attacking the Catholic church for assuming God’s seat in judging Kato’s ‘satanic’ beliefs which is why the church refused to pray for him?

The point here is that God, the almighty, is the creator and judge; no one else. The same people however, are all over the place now, assuming the seat of the late Kato and in fact God’s seat – accusing Juliana Kanyomozi of a crime I am yet to understand. Kato (RIP) is not here. Who are you to fault anyone for either not burying or not attending his funeral? Is it a show off? Competition? For what?

There are specific names Kato once mentioned to me and said he never wants them at his funeral because they hated him to death; but I have seen some of them involved even in the on going send off activities. The moral of this short story is that, not everyone who comes at your funeral, offers the biggest condolensce, brings the most beautiful flowers ..or perhaps even pays for your entire burial activities means well. They could be celebrating your death instead.

Attending vigils, funerals and burials isn’t supposed to be a fashion statement or show off. It proves nothing. It doesn’t prove you loved the victim more, or your were a closer friend, or knew him better. It’s all personal. Showing grief or pain of loss is not supposed to be put on a yardstick by anyone. The fallen victim is not here.

This is in defense of Juliana and others who find themselves being victimised for allegedly making a ‘no show’ Every individual knows best what the dead meant to them and how to mourn them. They know how they support the family of the late and how they identify with them in the period of grief – must they make a public show of this support: for what benefit? Often, it’s the people who do things away from the public eye who really mean what they do.

And often some people who out do themselves to show that they cared the most; by so doing playing to the public gallery, do not mean anything they actually do. So the question again; who is the complainant in Juliana’s case? Kato is gone. Please respect Juliana enough to know that she alone knows her grief and how to support the berieved. There is no yardstick for that. And yes, am a big fan ofnhers. I always look out for my own.