Kisoro, June 14, 2023 – The territorial police of Kisoro district have arrested five individuals on charges of illegal possession of government stores, including a firearm, ammunition, military fatigue, a GPS machine, and binoculars. The suspects, identified as Pte. Mbazira Trovice, Mugisha Bosco, Ntaate John, Sekiranda Stanley, and Muheki Elias, were taken into custody following an incident that occurred on the 13th of June, 2023, in Kisoro municipality.

The arrest was made after Sgt Warugaba Lawrence of the Kisoro Central Police Station (CPS) received information from a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle parked along Busamba Road for an extended period. Acting swiftly, Sgt Warugaba Lawrence, accompanied by a team of patrollers, proceeded to the scene, where they discovered a silver Noah with registration number UAQ 236M, occupied by six individuals. Four of the occupants, namely Mugisha Bosco, Ntaate John, Sekiranda Stanley, and Muheki Elias, were apprehended, while the remaining two managed to escape.

Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, the police discovered three loaded magazines containing a total of 90 rounds of ammunition, a pair of UPDF uniforms, a UPDF warm suit, a GPS machine, a binocular, and a screwdriver, among other items. Approximately 30 minutes later, Pte. Mbazira Trovice, attached to the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force at Police Headquarters, voluntarily surrendered himself at the Kisoro CPS. He claimed ownership of the motor vehicle and some of the seized items. Furthermore, he alleged that he had entrusted the vehicle to a yet-to-be-identified driver at Cyanika, who had requested to use it temporarily. In a significant development, during a subsequent search at Home Lodging on Kivenfere Road, Kisoro Municipality, where Pte. Mbazira Trovice had booked a room, a loaded SMG rifle bearing the UPDF serial number XK 576754 was recovered.

The Kisoro territorial police have since initiated a thorough investigation to establish the motive behind the possession of these government stores by the arrested individuals. The inquiry aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding their possession of a firearm, ammunition, military attire, and other restricted items. Once the motive is ascertained, appropriate legal action will be taken.

According to the Kigezi police spokesperson Elly Maate, the public should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the local law enforcement agencies.

“The possession of government stores without proper authorization is a serious offense, and the police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community. The investigation into this case is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” he said.