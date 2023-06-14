Rukungiri, June 14, 2023 – The police in Rukungiri district are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 9-year-old child who was found in a banana plantation located in Nyarushanje Sub County.

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Tuzarirwe, a pupil at Nyabushenyi Lower Primary School and a resident of Nyakahanga “A” village, Nyabushenyi parish, Nyarushanje Sub County, Rukungiri district.

The shocking finding was made by Ndyahika Kashemerwa, an area councilor, who promptly alerted the child’s grandparents upon the grim discovery. According to reports, Daniel left home on the morning of June 12, 2023, along with his two siblings, Kamugisha Deusdedit and Nsiime Todius. In the evening, around 5 PM, as they were returning from school, Daniel instructed his siblings to proceed home while he stayed behind, stating that he would join them shortly.

Concerned and growing increasingly worried, the siblings arrived home but found no trace of Daniel. The grandparents embarked on a search throughout the night but were unable to locate him. It was until the following morning that they received distressing news of an unidentified body in a nearby banana plantation.

ASP Elly Maate, the spokesperson for the Kigezi region police, confirmed the incident, expressing his condolences to the grieving family. He acknowledged that Rubabo station had received an alert from Consilanta Korugyendo, a concerned 50-year-old resident, prompting immediate police response.

The crime scene was meticulously examined, and all relevant evidence was carefully documented by the authorities. Subsequently, the body was respectfully transported to the mortuary at Rwakabengo Health Centre III to undergo a postmortem examination. The findings of the examination will aid in the ongoing investigation to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic demise of young Daniel.

As news of the incident spreads throughout the community, an air of sorrow and mourning settles over Nyarushanje Sub County. Local residents and neighbors are grappling with shock and disbelief, coming together to support the grieving family during this unimaginable loss. The police assured the community that every effort will be made to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice.

The investigation into this distressing incident is still underway, and the authorities urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the pursuit of justice.