We shall be dissecting the logical formulation, why Museveni rules for so long ;

In the Cenacle of African governance, convention has it that once you master the algorithm of democracy, then you have the password to political supremacy. Of course this is not true. Museveni has ruled for so long because he has the unction of statesmanship. Majority of families in North, East , West, and Central Uganda are personally known to Museveni by historical conjecture. This positively induces majority citizens to regard Museveni as a better candidate than his Competitors.

In the world of African civilisation, cultural symbolism is eminent among kings and queens, as an embodiment of heritage .Museveni against all odds permitted restoration of kings in Bunyoro, Busoga, Toro, Teso, Buganda etc . Some of the guys in NUP and FDC , who are dying to succeed Museveni , actually hate cultural leaders. This is evident with their derogatory remarks on you tube and Facebook , where they delegate their chief campaigners to immensely abuse cultural leaders and institutions for harmoniously working with government ! The well evidenced reverence for feudalism by Museveni has to a measurable extent contributed to his long stay in power.

The Paradigm of moral sanctity is paramount in the pursuit of Nation building and state power, majory in Africa. Some young people in opposition , who are craving to succeed Museveni by hook or crook, have been mischievously advised, that when you Post pictures of your Posh houses and cars on Tik tok, automatically people will vote you into state house. Of course this perception is total idiocy.

Museveni, just like Fidel Castro, has always exhumed social virtuosity, right from the bush war struggle, he is not a person of pomp and glamour, and this has endeared him to the majority of people in the country side.

Concerning the advancement of a 21st century nation, the most vital cardinal virtue is called state sovereignty. To majority of Ugandans and Africans, Museveni is a celebrated sanctified father of black pacification, that is the art and science of building a first class army , the UPDF, which is a golden pillar in the sacred protection of Uganda and the entire great lakes region.

It’s ironic then, that some young people in the opposition, with intent, to succeed Museveni, invest so much synergies , abusing and showing contempt of Uganda’s heroic officers in the army, negating the self evident truth, that the army by composite structure holds an upper hand on who should take the State house throne at the right time, in line with the ordinances, of heavenly providence……

( Mathias Lutwama is an African Nationalist. He is also Deputy Resident District Commissioner Kiboga. Sms 0786672301)