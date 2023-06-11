With the existence of Mirembe Estate- Sentema, one can now afford to have a standard house, in a secure environment at a cheaper price despite the upward fluctuations of price in the real estate market and scarcity of affordable houses.

The estate is a first-of-its-kind affordable housing project in Uganda. It is a well-planned gated community conveniently located about 12.3km from the Masanafu roundabout along the Northern Bypass and a 30 min drive from Kampala.

The project is developed with a similar concept to Mirembe Villas-Kigo with leisure supporting facilities. The residents enjoy a distinct Mediterranean architectural design and first-class supporting facilities such as a state-of-the-art shopping centre, health centre, community library, kids play area and Events Gardens. Tight all-around security and Property Management are also provided.

Houses

Mirembe Estate Sentema has different kinds of houses; Category one; 1 Bedroom House. (T1) Semi-detached, Built-up area: 40.6m2 Plot size: 122.1 Sqm. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen and dining room, 2 verandas and parking slots.

Category two; 2 Bedroom House. (T2) Semi-detached, Built-up area: 72m2 Plot size: 182.25 Sqm. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen and dining room, 2 verandas and parking slots.

Category three; 3 Bedroom House. (T3) Semi-detached, Built-up area: 87m2 Plot size: 243 Sqm, it has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 living room, 1 kitchen and dining room, 2 verandas and parking slots.

Category four; 2 Bedroom House. (T2-T) Detached, Built-up area: 72m2 Plot size: 213.75 Sqm. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen & dining room, 2 verandas and parking slots.

Category five: 3 Bedroom House. (T3-D) Detached, Built-up area: 89m2 Plot size: 270 Sqm. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 living room, 1 kitchen & dining room, 2 verandas and parking slots.

Payment can be made either in a lumpsum or in instalments.

If one is to use installments:10 per cent of the booking fee is paid immediately to secure an available plot. Second step; Balance can be settled within 24-36 months via monthly or quarterly instalments at No Interest.

One to acquire a house at Mirembe Estate Sentema, they must go through five steps; first is to take a tour around the Estate to get an impression from sample units and choose a house located off the Site map.

The second step is signing an application form and the Pre-sales Contract for the specific house(s) of choice. The third step is to make a down payment on the selected house(s), the minimum is 10 per cent of the house price. The fourth step is to make monthly/quarterly instalments on the balance until 100 per cent of the house price is settled within a period 24-36 months. And lastly occupation.

Another interesting fact is that the developer of Mirembe Estate Sentema is using locally made material from the foundation up to the finishing. Also, all the interior designing is done by professional Ugandans under the theme of Buy Uganda Build Uganda.

Direction

Reaching the Masanafu round-about, use Sentema Road and, drive straight to the Ssaza (Gombolola) Note: Do not branch off until you reach the Ssaza entrance, once at the entrance, at the Junction use the route on your left and drive to the Main Entrance of Wakiso Secondary School for the deaf and opposite the school for the deaf is the Mirembe Estate Sentema project.

Or you can use another route, at the Busega roundabout, use Mityana Road and drive through Bulenga until Total Buloba (fuel station) just after Stabex petrol station. Note: Both petrol stations are on the left-hand side. Once at Total Buloba, branch off to the route on your right (Route Opposite Total Buloba), which takes you to the Bukasa roundabout. At the Bukasa roundabout, take a left turn and drive straight to the Ssaza (Gombolola).

For more information, please contact +256702745070/ 702591625/ 700127464/ 750581282/ 780139316/ 785613003/ 788243930. Or meet them at offices located at Garden City Shopping and Leisure Centre shop LG-5, Guoji Group Company (U) Limited. Or visit them on www.mirembestates.co.ug