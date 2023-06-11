The office of the National Chairman – NRM manager who doubles as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye was in Bugisu Sub-Region where she launched and endorsed Jajja Tova Ku Main at Mbale Cricket Ground in Mbale City.

She was joined by the Hon. Lydia Wanyato the National Chairperson for NRM Women’s League, Hon. Irene Muloni the former minister for energy and mineral development and other influential figures in the region.

The endorsement was preceded with general cleaning activities at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital and Mbale Central Market conducted by the Office of the National Chairman team led by Ms. Kazaire Rosette, ONC sub-regional coordinators and citizens of Mbale city.

Despite the inner clashes in NRM over the Tova Ku Main endorsements, a number of NRM-Central Executive Committee members have publically assented to the endorsements to confirm the candidature of Rtd Gen. YK. Museveni in the nearing 2026 elections.

Hon. Lydia Wanyoto a President Museveni confidant welcomed Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye to Bugisu, thanked the President for having appoined and advised other members of the NRM to stop being jealous and accord the ONC manager all the necessary support.

“President Museveni told us that he trusted the Office of the National Chairman with Bazzukulu and we should work with them.” – said Hon. Wanyoto. “I have been with Namyalo as she carried out her activities in Northern Uganda and recently in Kalangala. She is up to the task, let us love and support her ” – added Hon. Wanyoto.

Mbale City is one of the fastest growing cities and adds to other 5 districts of Manafwa, Bulambuli, Bududa, Namisindwa and Sironko to form Bugisu Sub-Region.

Hon. Wanyoto Lydia assured the Youth to have requested the ONC manager to tell the President to meet the youth of Mbale and promised to take duty to further the arrangements with the manager while at Kampala.

Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye held a meeting with the key stakeholders in the region after which she continued to Mbale Cricket Grounds where multitudes of citizens of Bugisu Sub-Region had gathered to launch and endorse the Jajja Tova Ku Main Gospel.

“I am here to tell you that President Museveni is not going anywhere because he still has many demands to settle.” – affirmed Hajjat Uzeiye. She clarified that NRM Secretariat is the administrative unit of the party affairs and Office of the National Chairman is solely responsible for activities of the Chairman HE Museveni as an individual.

On the controversial information that was airing on some radio stations in Mbale City, the ONC manager debunked it that, her being in Bugisu Sub-Region is on behalf of the NRM National Chairperson HE YK Museveni and only takes responsibility for activities as instructed by the National Chairperson.

Similarly, to where the endorsements have been executed, she empowered selected beneficiaries with sewing machines, haircut machines and other accessories to enable them start-up SME(s) to create wealth and jobs as advocated by the Musevenomics to have all citizens as contributors to the National Economy.

After asking the Bazzukulu to pray for the quick recovery of the President who is battling Covid-19, Hajjat Namyalo promised to make a return to Mbale City on the Women’s Day Celebrations and will empower them with hybrid goats and poultry farming projects.

The jubilant Bazzukulu Ba Museveni who were cheered up by singer Cindy Sanyu’s live music performance, praised their leaders for having confidence in HE YK Museveni by endorsing

him to continue leading and representing the NRM party in the 2026 elections as it’s presidential flag bearer