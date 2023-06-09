June 9th stands as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the first NRA heroes’ who were brutally executed at Kikandwa. These brave individuals, who had joined Yoweri Museveni in his quest for liberation, faced unimaginable challenges as they fought against the repressive regime of Milton Obote. The events at Kikandwa serve as a stark reminder of the lengths to which these heroes were willing to go to secure a better future for Uganda. Their sacrifice serves as a constant reminder that the fight for justice and equality is an ongoing journey. May their courage inspire us to strive for a better Uganda, where the ideals of freedom, democracy, and social justice thrive.

On this day, I want to honor and pay tribute to our beloved 54 soldiers who were killed during the May 26 deadly attack on an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia by the Al-Shabaab terrorists. These brave individuals embarked on a mission of peace and Pan-Africanism, representing the unwavering spirit of Uganda. Their mission embodied the values of peace, unity, and Pan-Africanism, and it is our duty to honor their memory and strive to fulfill their aspirations.

They left the comfort and safety of their homes, families, and communities to protect innocent lives, promote stability, and advance pan-African ideals. Their selflessness and bravery set an example for us all, reminding us of the values we must uphold to honor their sacrifice.

These heroes understood the significance of their mission in Somalia. They recognized that peace within Uganda was deeply interconnected with peace in the broader African continent. By combating extremism and working towards stability in Somalia, they were actively contributing to the collective security of the region. Their commitment to pan-Africanism showcased their belief in the shared destiny of African nations and their determination to uplift the continent.

Our fallen brothers leave behind a legacy of bravery that should inspire us all. Their unwavering commitment to their mission and their willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice serve as a powerful reminder of the courage it takes to defend our nation and promote peace abroad. Let their actions serve as a clarion call to future heroes, encouraging them to step forward and take up the mantle of defending our beloved Uganda.

It is essential to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes’ families and loved ones. These brave men and women left behind grieving spouses, parents, and children who bear the weight of their absence. On this Heroes Day, we must extend our gratitude and support to these families, offering them solace and reassurance that their loved ones’ sacrifices will never be forgotten.

To encourage future heroes, we must create an environment that nurtures their potential and recognizes their contributions. It is crucial to invest in the training, equipment, and welfare of our armed forces, enabling them to carry out their duties effectively. Recognizing and celebrating acts of heroism, both big and small, within our communities will inspire others to step forward and defend our country when the need arises.

Heroes are not confined to the battlefield alone; they exist in various aspects of society. Teachers who dedicate themselves to educating the next generation, healthcare workers who selflessly care for the sick, and activists who fight for justice and equality are all heroes in their own right. On Heroes Day, let us remember and appreciate these unsung heroes who contribute to the betterment of our nation.

In the face of adversity, heroes rise. They are ordinary individuals who, fueled by an extraordinary sense of duty, find the courage to confront and overcome challenges. We must encourage our fellow countrymen and women to embrace their inner hero, to rise and defend our country against all threats. Each citizen possesses the potential to make a meaningful difference in their communities and contribute to the greater good.

Quoting Bob Riley, “Hard times don’t create heroes. It is during the hard times when the ‘hero’ within us is revealed.” Let us remember that heroes are not limited to extraordinary circumstances alone. In our daily lives, we can demonstrate heroism through acts of kindness, compassion, and standing up against injustice. By cultivating a society that values and encourages these virtues, we can inspire a new generation of heroes.

As we commemorate this day, let us renew our commitment to their mission in Somalia. May their sacrifice remind us of the importance of promoting peace, unity, and pan-Africanism in our region and beyond. Let us continue to support international peacekeeping efforts, fostering collaboration among African nations to build a safer and more prosperous future for all.

We hold our fallen heroes in our hearts and minds. May their souls find eternal peace, and may their sacrifice serve as a reminder of the importance of peace, unity, and the need for unwavering bravery in the face of adversity.

As we commemorate the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes, let us also honor the brave soldiers who survived the sword of Al-Shabaab. Their stories of resilience, courage, and unity serve as beacons of hope and inspiration. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these survivors for their unwavering commitment to our nation’s safety and peace. May their experiences remind us of the importance of supporting our soldiers and working tirelessly towards a future free from the threats of terrorism.

May Uganda forever remain the land of the brave men and women, where heroes are born and celebrated.

The writer is the LC5 Male Youth Councillor for Rubanda District.

wilfredarinda@gmail.com