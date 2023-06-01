Gun violence is an emerging phenomenon that has taken the country by surprise and warrants.

political attention, a case in point, a 21-year-old Natasha Nagayi first year student pursuing a Diploma in Social work and social administration at Uganda Christian University was shot at on 20th May 2023 in Nabuti village Mukono Central Division Mukono District by ASP Tebangole Dismas a 57-year-old who happens to be a counter-terrorism police commander.

The case is part of the many that have risen over the month after a one Pte. Wilson Sabiiti the bodyguard to the then Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Hon. Rtd. Col. Charles Okello Engola, shot him dead at his home in kyanja.

The violence which was highly enraged due to eye witness to the crime was due to the allegation of non-remittance of allowances. On the other occurrence, an Indian businessman operating a money lending enterprise was shot dead by a uniformed policeman, Constable Ivan Wabwiire

Just like the other cold-blooded violence scenes witnessed over a month, what is evident is that there is a connection between the economic hardships and mental health taking a toll on men in uniform.

In other factors for the case of vlogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxes, the killing is linked to a form of revenge that is driven by narratives of hate speech that the late of lately was engaged in though his early morning vlogging show.

Even with some cases seemingly isolated, and evidenced by suicide, gun violence in the country is taking on a new trend of a copycat behavior.

Uganda has experienced various forms of violence and armed conflicts throughout its history which have contributed to the prevalence of gun violence in the country. Factors like political instability, regional conflicts, and illicit arms trade have all played a role in exacerbating the state of political tension.

However, holding onto my opinion, my thoughts link the recent gun violence in Uganda to socioeconomic factors and mental health.

There is an increase in poverty, depression, and many other factors for example the Indian moneylender who was shot dead, was shot because the solider would not afford to pay back the money he had borrowed, for a well-trained police officer like to carelessly shot a young woman who was trying to open his door portrays the kind of frustration that some of these officers go through.

With the problem emerging as a threat to the attained peace and security that has been galvanized over the years, the government and other stakeholders have to come up with mechanisms that will address the problem from escalating into a national security crisis, this can happen when there are programs for rehabilitation and reintegration of the security forces and those in the private security, this can be well performed by establishing economic integration and empowerment programs, counseling and rehabilitation.

At a national level, dealing with upstream risk factors can be dealt with through government-structured intervention. During a Monday journalists press briefing, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said it is a matter of concern that some of the incidents of the shooting have happened in a reckless but avoidable manner. He continued to say that the shootings are an indication that there are criminals who have penetrated the security systems.

“The shootings were over petty conflicts that led to injuries and death of people. Gun violence had reduced in the past due to intense policing and strict gun policy. However, this slight increase in these reckless incidents of shootings over petty conflicts and disputes shows people are getting desperate,” Enanga said.

The Ugandan government should find appropriate strategies to calm down the situation since army officers are being looked at as a threat to the public. Conclusively, The Ugandan government can reduce gun violence by implementing several strategies and initiatives like strengthening gun control laws by reviewing and tightening existing gun control regulations, making it harder for individuals with criminal intent to access firearms.

The police and other security agencies should also make public the details of previous gun violence cases that have been resolved. Otherwise, there seems to be nothing to show that security agencies are doing what if ever it takes to protect Ugandans.

With no solution to the emerging trend, then violence as a behavior will be inevitable and will affect the social-economic and political achievements over the years.

Caroline Kanshabe is a third-year student pursuing Bachelor of Arts in journalism and mass communication at Uganda Christian University.