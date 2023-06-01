Kiirya Ismail, the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) president has been elected the new president of Young Democratic Union of Africa (YDUA), a youth body which unites all youth leagues of Center right ideology.

Young Democratic Union of Africa organized its BiAnnual conference in Addis Ababa at Ramada Hotel this week. The conference was aimed to change leadership which were formerly occupied by a Ghananian Louisa Atta Agyemang who led the organization for two years then left to the mother body of Democratic Union of Africa (DUA).

The body was now being steered by Mr Gwamaka Mbughi from CHADEMA in an acting capacity. There were three people who had been nominated on this position;

1. Edwige Wasa – Cotedevour

2.Muhcin Drissi – Morocco.

3. Kiirya Ismail – Uganda.

The conference had 13 political parties across Africa and In the hotly contested elections, Kiirya Ismail got votes from 8 political parties, followed by Muhcin who got 4 and Edwige Wassa who got 1 vote.

The conference was fully organized by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).