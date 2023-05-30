In one of his speeches to the nation, President Museveni made interesting remarks. He said “How can you find a married man and you lecture him on how to run his house? That shows contempt” It was not only disrespectful but arrogance of the highest order for the U.S President to make a directive to his so called National Security Council to evaluate the impact on the anti homosexuality law passed by the Parliament of Uganda and signed by President Museveni. It was a continuation of the U.S historical meddling and involvement into the affairs of other countries in the world. Who appointed them the masters of the world? Do they respect the sovereignty of other countries? Not at all. The Ugandan parliament is mandated to make laws that protect the interests of people of Uganda who voted them into parliament. similarly the U.S senate has the same mandate for the people of the United States of America. I have never had any country in the world complaining about the laws passed by the U.S senate and ordering inquiries into those laws, not because the world is always satisfied but because there must be respect of the sovereignty of independent countries and their internal affairs.

The United States continued meddling into the affairs of different states in Africa and outside Africa have left several strong nations crumbling, some with no hopes of rising again. The events in Tripoli – Libya are still fresh in our minds. A country which was one time having a fast growing economy was left in tatters with it’s citizens now seeking refugee in the neighboring countries. Similarly the Ukraine – Russia conflict was fueled and continue to escalate because of the involvement of the United States and their so called allies. This devastating war has left thousands homeless and hundreds lifeless with no effort of bringing it to the end. Unfortunately other countries who are not part of the conflict have ended being affected by the outcomes of that war because a war never solely affect those involved. I have watched in the U.N council sessions, different nations being asked to give their stand on that conflict through an open voting, thank God several African countries have always decided to abstain because Africa has nothing to do with that conflict, in any case we have always advised through our leaders that dialogue would do better than picking guns and fighting.

Uganda’s stand on the homosexuality is delived from our cultural beliefs and values that have existed for decades, it is also delived from our strong christian values. Ironically Christianity was brought in Africa by foreigners who have since then started the journey of deviating from it’s values to the extent that recently the Church of England decided to allow blessing of same sex marriages. Right from creation we know and understand that a man is meant for a woman not man to fellow man, The homosexuality belief which was manufactured in the United States and now being forced on other countries in the world isn’t part of our values and norms, just like we are different in color and language, our cultural beliefs and values also varies. It mandates each one of us to respect one another’s culture and that’s how we shall coexist without collision or conflict. But if any country in the world forces it’s beliefs on another country then automatically it will lead to conflict. Uganda doesn’t have any problem with the people who are practicing homosexuality in the United States because they do so in their own country and it is their right to do so but however we feel uncomfortable for those same acts to be imported in Uganda and we’ve the right to reject those acts for the good of our children and the future of our country.

President Joe Biden’s statement on the ant homosexuality law that was passed and signed by President Museveni resurrects the memories of dark days of colonialism and slave trade. It makes us remember that those brutal cases against humanity are still embraced and given a chance they would still do it once again without shame. Which offense did the President of Uganda commit to protect the children of the country he leads as President? What is President Biden’s view on the homosexuals who were recruiting Ugandan school going child into homosexuality destroying their body parts without their consent but rather through persuasion that involves money and sweet nothings? I didn’t see anywhere in his statement where he condemned the evil and criminal act of recruiting children into homosexuality hence making me wonder if he would love it to see it happening in the country which he leads as President. Any tourists or investor who comes to Uganda with an intention of recruiting Ugandan Children into homosexuality should rather remain where he is because money isn’t more important than life.

President Biden should back off Uganda’s internal affairs and put interest in the gun violence that has claimed so many lives in the United States, I think that’s what the citizens of the U.S would love to hear from him not this redundancy of poking noses in the affairs a country which is forging a way for the future of it’s children. Ugandans should stand strong to show support and solidarity to the President of Uganda, who boldly made a decision that can be done by a few leaders in the world, it’s time to show him that he has our support and backing in the fight against the vices brought by the imperialists who have no respect of the sovereignty of other countries. This isn’t the first time they’re doing so, they’ve for many times attempted to interfere with Uganda’s democracy through sponsoring some activities that would spark violence within Uganda. We however, acknowledge all the support given to our people especially in health but however, it wasn’t a quid-pro-quo of our valued culture and beliefs. We did not know that the support is given in exchange of our sovereignty and entitlement to our personal opinions and decisions, if it was so, then the U.S should make the world know so that the reason for withdrawing it is known by all the people in the world.

As all this continue to happen, we are also aware that the united states has invested less in Uganda compared to other countries like India, China and others, We can hardly trace factories run by the U.S citizens as compared to the factories run by the Chinese and Indians in different parts of Uganda. The U.S only comes in through different brief case NGOs whose job is to spy on Uganda and also meddle into our politics by sponsoring some candidates. Good enough Uganda isn’t isolated in this fight against homosexuality, several countries in the world especially the Arab countries have made their Stand against homosexuality, these will be the new friends of Uganda replacing an allie whose intention is now clearly known. It is however not yet late to call off the unnecessary, disrespectful, annoying statements and directives for us to coexist like it has been before. God has not forsaken Uganda, and he will forge away for us like he has always done.

The writer is a deputy RDC Sheema District.