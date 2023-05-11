In recent news, it was reported that the Minister of Education and Sports made the decision to halt the assessment of vocational skills in secondary schools. This detrimental decision to the future of vocational education in Uganda is a missed opportunity to prepare students for the workforce. Vocational education has long been seen as a viable option for students who may not be interested in pursuing higher education, but want their acquired skills and knowledge certified as fit for the workforce.

Vocational assessments are a type of evaluation that helps individuals identify their strengths, skills, and interests, and how they relate to different occupations. By providing students with an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in a hands-on environment, vocational assessment helps to ensure that school leavers are well-prepared for the challenges of their chosen fields. It also helps to provide a clear path for students who may not excel in traditional academic settings, but who have a talent for hands-on work.

Despite the many benefits of vocational assessment, the government has reportedly halted the programme, citing concerns over lack of resources in some schools. While it is true that vocational assessment imposes an additional cost to the learners (averagely UgX 80,000=), this cost must be weighed against the benefits that the programme provides to students and the wider community. In any case, after school, these students will have to meet even higher costs (not less than 2 million) in technical institutes and community polytechnical institutions to acquire an equivalent certificate.

Without the vocational certificate awarded upon assessment, students will miss out on opportunities to pursue fulfilling and rewarding careers right after secondary school. In addition, the decision to halt vocational assessment will also have an impact on the wider economy. As our country continues to grapple with huge armies of unemployed youths, it is essential that we do everything possible to encourage students pursue early careers in these fields. By providing students with skills they need to succeed in entrepreneurship and technical fields, we can help to reduce unemployment, so that our economy remains strong and vibrant in the years to come.

In conclusion, the decision to halt vocational assessment in schools looks to be the handiwork of saboteurs, who are never bothered by the negative consequences for our country’s future. Such decisions arise when there are infightings for money or programme ownership. Otherwise, why would the minister be advised to stop a programme, well aware that subjects like Nutrition & Food Technology, Technology and Design, Performing Arts, Physical Education, Entrepreneurship, Agriculture, equip learners with entrepreneurial and technical skills equivalent to level one certification as per the Uganda Vocational Qualification Framework (UVQF)? I urge the Minister of Education and Sports to reconsider the decision and allow the assessment of learners in schools that have already invested in vocational education programmes. This will ensure the success of our students and the prosperity of our economy. Other schools can join the programme of assessing vocational subjects later, when ready.

Frederick Dongo-Shema, President, Association of Biology Educators (ABE) and M&E Specialist.