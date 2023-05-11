President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who also doubles as the ruling NRM party chairman, has contributed shs20m towards the Bika bya Buganda football tournament.

The president’s contribution was delivered to the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga by Office of the National Chairman of the NRM manager, SPA Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye on Thursday morning at the Kingdom headquarters in Bulange, Mengo.

“Like I promised on Tuesday, I’m here to deliver the Chairman’s contribution of shs20m to support the tournament,” Hajjat Hadijah said while handing over the money to Katikkiro.

She added, “Our national chairman has decided to be part of the Bika bya Buganda because this brings togetherness to all of us despite the fact that we come from different political backgrounds.”

Namyalo also revealed that President Museveni told her his wish of the “ente” clan winning the tournament. The president said he belongs to the same clan.

This is her second visit to Bulange in a week, the first one was on Tuesday when she attended the launch of the tournament. She made a personal contribution of shs5m.

On his part, the Katikkiro Owek Charles Peter Mayiga thanked the president for the contribution, urging members of the NRM and other political parties to come and be part of the tournament.

“I thank the president for supporting the Bika football tournament. We strongly believe that the clans can be an anchor of unity But when you support the Clans, you put that belief into practice,” the Katikkiro said before adding, “I encourage NRM supporters in all corners of the kingdom to support their clans, especially now during this tournament. Come out, it’s okay to support the political color of your choice.”

The Bika Cup is a football tournament that brings together Buganda Kingdom clans in competition.

Later Hajjat Namyalo gave the Katikkiro a statue of the blessed virgin Mary as a gift to mark his 10 years at the helm as premier.

“I thank you for the gift for my 10 year tenure as Katikkiro of Buganda which I appreciate very much,” Katikkiro Mayiga who is a devout Catholic said.

He added, “That also touches my heart. Because my mother firmly believed that the intercession of the blessed virgin Mary, was a source of our believing.”

The BikaCup2023 kicks off on Saturday and the Kabaka of Buganda Ssabasajja Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is expected to flag off the tournament.

ONC Boss was accompanied by ONC PRO, Dr. Brenda Tibamwenda, administrator, Dr. Mariam Nakimuli and Rosette Kazaire, the Head of mobilisation, among others.