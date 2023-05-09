When the homecoming occurs, then the story is complete. This affirmation is in line with the watchdog Publication of 5th April 2023 titled “Subterra Transport Company a death trap as accidents increase”.

This publication precedes a series of traffic accidents by the company’s mable trucks in which lives were lost and dozens injured along the Tororo – Mbale – Sironko – Moroto highway yet little was done to support the ailing defendants of the accident victims.

Whereas the publication was a stinging criticism citing the manner in which the post accidents was handled, worthy of a rebuttal, the company’s management received it gracefully, kept an open mind, owned up their mistakes and have since reached our satisfactorily to the widows of the deceased.

In a meeting of 2nd May 2023 at Sironko town Council initiated by Mr. Birik Hassan Abid with me and the two widows who lost their husbands, the company manager explained the reasons for the flaws and was understood. He further offered a reasonable small business startup capital to help each of these families recuperate which they are grateful for.

I was happy to learn from this meeting that the company has cautioned their drivers from recklessness and the quest to make many return trips to earn more allowances.

Now that the company has made a homecoming, I take this opportunity to thank its management for giving me and these families face and taking the previous criticism positively to grow.

I appeal to other transport companies to emulate this spirit exhibited. While life cannot be compensated, it is appropriate to offer alternatives like these for the betterment of humanity.

Mr. Bwayo Geoffrey is a key opinion leader in the Elgon Zone.

