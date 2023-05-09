The Ministry of Health has launched a Digital Health Strategic Plan to provide guidance for building and maintaining the Health Information System Infrastructure (such as the software components).

The Digital Health Strategic Plan named ‘Uganda Health Information and Digital Health Strategic Plan 2020/21-2024/25’ (HIDH) is also to support the effective use of content in the health information system, such as for predicting adverse health events, for planning health resources required for prevention and treatment of the people of Uganda.

The strategy will also help to provide commitments and priorities for the Health Information and Digital Health area of work for the 5 years 2020/21 to 2024/25, fully aligned with the Ministry of Health Strategic Plan 2020/21 – 2024/25, the National Development Plan 2020/21 – 2024/25 (NDP III) and the country’s aspirations expressed in the Uganda National Vision 2040.

The said strategic plan will also adhere to the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) principles towards the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs,) and other global and regional health commitments.

While launching the plan on Monday at Speke Resort Muyonyo, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine said that the plan will also help in Providing a coordination mechanism for health service delivery leveraging Health Information and Digital Health.

Dr Atwine also noted that HIDH will support stakeholders, and integrate and develop plans on how they can implement the developmental strategies at all levels of health service delivery structures.

She however called upon the concerned parties to embrace the strategy because it will help much in assessing health performances within a short period of time. “This plan drives us to cost effectiveness those of you from different facilities you know how many tools we print every year we spend billions of monies and partners have always been not satisfied with it, yet we know that if we go digital it will bring efficiency because the information is accessible from any part of the country using this plan.”

“Among the six objectives of this plan is to support research and innovation but research and innovation does not mean you cause confusion, therefore as long as we have this plan we also need to harmonize our thinking and move forward. Whatever we do must be additive to our journey to attain our objective. Today I want us all to believe that digitalization is the oxygen that we need in this country. Is the oxygen to bring health, life into our efficiency,” she said.

Meanwhile, the HIDH implementation plan will be integrated into already existing health information and digital health interventions, and Government MDA structures.

HIDH is also targeted to; Ministry of Health departments and programs, Relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies (MoICT&NG, MoEMD, MoFPED, NITAU, NIRA, UCC, Public service, among others), Members of Parliament Health Committee, Regional Referral Hospitals, Local Governments, Health Development partners and Implementing partners, Private sector, Academia, Technology professionals and operators like MTN and Airtel and the General population.