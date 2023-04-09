By Buyinza Adam Luzindana

Without President Yoweri Museveni in power,all these politicians claiming to be powerful will be powerless,fugitives and Prisoners.

It’s Gen Museveni giving them power.

Instead of protecting Gen Museveni, they are castigating him yet he made them who they are, instead of promoting Gen Museveni, they are instead looting and hence decampaigning him..They are uttering all sorts of statements that are damaging the popularity of Museveni.Museveni has served our country, he has transformed it, he has built a highly liberalized nation with lots of freedom.

He has given opportunities to many,he has made people powerful but majority are not useful to him and to ugandans..They are corrupt, arrogant,greedy and ruthless.

The fall of Museveni will lead to the fall of all politicians in Government and in the deep state and God will bring a new leader.

President Museveni won’t be succeeded by the so called powerful people or politicians you know.

He will be succeeded by a little known junior ranking soldier or a little known humble Ugandan but he or she will be fully backed by USA and its allies.No one and I repeat, no one will replace Gen Museveni without securing the blessings of USA and its allies..This is a fact but I know NRM MOBILISERS will insult me.

NO one active in the politics of NRM or state power will succeed Gen Museveni.The day Museveni will fall, most of these so called powerful people sijui members of the deep state will be arrested,sent to Prison for some good years and will be set free after..By that time they will be humble and focused..They will also survive on handouts and on the mercy of a new Leader.

I rest my case. This is my thinking as a farmer, small scale trader and an ordinary person.

Greetings from kayunga district.

It’s raining, as a farmer, we must be in garden.

For God and my Country